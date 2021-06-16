The Cullman Tree Commission learned about grant opportunities through the Cullman County Community Development Commission (CCCDC) Tuesday. The discussion was a carry-over from the tree commission’s previous meeting, where members discussed conducting a tree inventory for Cullman and wondered if grants would be available to do so.
Cullman County Economic Development Director Bradley Williams, who previously served on the CCCDC, said that the commission does not award grants for labor, but if the tree commission were looking for assistance in purchasing new trees, “They would be more likely to give you a grant. You would not get a grant to pay someone.”
At the previous Cullman Tree Commission meeting, members discussed doing an inventory of the trees in Cullman, noting their species, condition and age. At that meeting, city arborist Darrell Johns said the benefit of doing a survey of the trees is to establish their value and condition. “If you don’t know what you have, you don’t know the value of that tree,” he said.
He said the inventory could be done in sections — dividing the city into fourths — and could take anywhere from one year to four to complete. Inventories catalog the number of trees in the rights-of-way, their health and the value they provide. In addition, Johns, who was not at the meeting this week, said it would be useful to note which trees are going to need attention in a few years.
Matt Kinsland, project coordinator with Cullman County Economic Development, suggested the tree commission look to Alabama’s universities for forestry students to help with the tree inventory.
“Getting out into the field is important to those students,” he said.
Jamie Troutman with the City of Cullman Economic Development Department told members that when they get ready to apply for grants, they will need to know “what you are trying to do and what you need.” She said the tree commission would first have to get approval from the city council before applying for any grants.
Tree commission members said they found the information provided by the city and county economic development representatives helpful for their planning purposes. “We’re just at step one and the final step is 10,” said Peggy Harris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.