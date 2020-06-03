Trash pickup services for residents in a west Cullman neighborhood will be shifting schedules later this month, one of a number of recent changes in sanitation pickup services to affect Cullman County residents this year.
Beginning June 14, trash collection day for residents in and around the Deer Trace Subdivision west of Interstate 65 will change from Monday to Tuesday. The change affects homes located along Deer Run Drive Southwest, Northern Lane Southwest, Lakeshore Drive Southwest, Brook Lane Southwest, and South Lane Southwest.
City of Cullman sanitation officials invite customers who have questions about the new pickup days to contact the city by phone at 256-737-7560 or via email at cityhall@cullmanal.gov.
Separately, Cullman County sanitation services recently distributed new 95-gallon trash containers to all residents, standardizing the department’s move to a new automated pickup system; one that doesn’t require sanitation workers to manually empty the bins into collection vehicles. The county’s purchase of new sanitation trucks, each of which can be operated by one employee instead of three, are aimed at reducing long-term costs while improving worker safety.
Because of disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county also has moved its annual free dump period at the Cullman County Landfill from May to September. The county commission agreed at its April meeting to make the change, giving residents countywide another three months to arrange for disposal of larger items at no added cost.
The start of the free dump period typically coincides each year with a number of coordinated community-wide cleanup efforts throughout the county. Those events also have been postponed until later in the year because of the pandemic.
