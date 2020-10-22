Just call Roger Blalock a trailblazer.
After all, the Cullman native has an unbridled passion for the outdoors.
Known by the moniker “Trail Boss” to some, Blalock has spearheaded the renovation, restoration and creation of numerous trails throughout St. Bernard Abbey’s Treasure Forest over the years.
One such comprehensive process took place over a three-year stretch (2011-13), and the final product — a result of exhaustive work by Blalock, St. Bernard coaches and teachers, parents and local runners — showcased improvements to oft-used trails and roads, as well as the construction of about five miles of new scenic trails on the privately owned 800 acres.
At their disposal back then?
A small bulldozer, aided by shovels, picks, axes and rakes.
Oh, and a lot of determination.
“It was something that I enjoyed doing,” Blalock said. “And that caught on with people. Going into the woods and doing that kind of work is physically rewarding. It’s better than going to the gym for me. It’s an outside gymnasium. I love good, hard, physical work. And then there’s the stewardship of the land, fixing it so it doesn’t erode. The byproduct, of course, is the trails. When it’s over, you can stand back and look at what you’ve created. It’s like artwork to me.”
Blalock said he and others have added approximately seven to eight more miles of trails at St. Bernard since 2013.
“At points in time, we’d look at a patch of woods and think, ‘This is a beautiful area,’” he said. “And we would construct a trail just to see that particular patch of the woods.”
Blalock has also volunteered his time toward renovations at the Sipsey River and Owl Creek system trails at Bankhead National Forest.
His most recent project — the rebuilding of a two-mile trail alongside Eightmile Creek — has been ongoing for three years and one he’s enjoyed immensely.
“Opposite the creek are some of the tallest bluffs in Cullman,” he said. “It’s a spectacular view.”
Blalock has also had plenty of assistance along the way.
“I have a core group who helps me and loves it as much as I do,” he said. “We might work for two weeks and then take two or three months off. You can see better in the winter, and there’s no bugs or ticks. We love to do work in the winter. The summer can get hot.”
Blalock’s inspiration comes from Abbot Marcus Voss, who currently oversees the property.
“He has been walking and hiking in these woods since he was a student at St. Bernard,” he said. “These trails are primarily for the students, faculty, residents, alumni and invited guests. We try to control what’s happening in the woods and preserve peace and tranquility and keep it secure to make sure we know what’s going on in this area at all times.”
As for how long Blalock plans to keep blazing a trail?
Well, the 73-year-old isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
“I’ve got more trails planned than I have years left probably,” he said with a laugh.
