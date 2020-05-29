Tractor fans hoping to finally break free from the shutdown that’s caused spring events to fall by the wayside will have to wait a little longer, after organizers decided this week to call off the annual tractor show on the campus of Wallace State Community College rather than look for a new venue at the last minute.
Organizer Charles Allen told Hanceville officials Thursday that the 2020 installment of the show is being scuttled, due to the college’s ongoing precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s show would have marked the event’s 22nd year.
“We were going to be the first one to kind of get things going again,” said Allen. “Every other show in the area has been canceled until now, and a lot of folks were looking forward to it. We’d thought it would bring a huge crowd, but we just can’t change locations at the last minute.”
The cancelation marks the second straight year that nature has conspired to keep crowds away. Last year’s show ended early after storms moved in and sent all the antique farm workhorses back to their trailers, but Allen said he’s hopeful that 2021 will get things back on course.
“Wallace State and Dr. [Vicki] Karolewics have been great to support and work with us through the years, and we’ll make things up by planning a big show for next year,” he said.
