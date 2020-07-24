Anthony (Tony) Townson has announced his candidacy for Cullman City Council, Place 2 (Utilities).
Townson, a Cullman resident for 52 years is a 1973 graduate of Cullman High School. He and his wife, Wanda, have been married for 43 years and have six children and three grandchildren.
As a long-time member of Cullman First Baptist, Townson has served in multiple capacities. He has worked extensively with the Food Pantry Ministry and has participated in multiple mission trips. As the owner of Quality Electric, Townson has utilized his B.S. in mathematics from Montevallo. In a statement Friday, he noted his extensive knowledge about running a business, being a good financial steward, human resources, and positive relationships with the Power Board, water department, and a strong understanding of the city’s electrical code.
"I also have had to work with Cullman Power Board quite frequently in those 35 years. This knowledge will help the Place 2 Utilities councilperson make wise and profitable decisions, saving our community time and money," he said.
Townson is also interested in researching solar energy for the city, as many residents have encouraged.
He said he is also interested in improving housing, increasing local industry, improving school facilities, and roadways. He would like to see our community:
-increase available utilities for new construction neighborhoods and new industry,
-maintaining student/teacher ratios,
-utilizing and improving school facilities
"I believe in financial accountability and have maintained that priority as the father of a large family and as a small business owner," he said. "I want Cullman to maintain our small community feel as we continue to grow and prosper. After prayer and counsel, I believe I can benefit our community by running to serve on our City Council, Place 2. I'm asking for your vote on August 25."
