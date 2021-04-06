The town of Holly Pond has a few pieces of property that have recently been vacated, and the members of the Holly Pond Town Council discussed some of the possibilities for those properties during Monday night’s meeting.
The town owns the recently-vacated building next to Jack’s that previously held the Carpenter’s Cabinet food pantry, and now has control of the building to do whatever it wants with it, Mayor Carla Hart said.
She said she would like to see the town keep the building and use it for community club meetings and let people rent it for events, and the rest of the council agreed.
“I love it,” Councilwoman Julie Ray said. “I think it’s great.”
The building currently has a few pieces of uninstalled industrial kitchen equipment that Carpenter’s Cabinet owner Chris Warnick purchased using a Cullman County Community
Development Commission grant, so the town will need to determine if that equipment can be sold or given back to the CCCDC, Hart said.
“If we sell it, we may need to give the money back to the grant system,” she said. “I’m hoping they will find an avenue for it to move on so we don’t have to deal with it.”
The town also owns property next to the Dane Estes Memorial Park that held an antique store until recently. Hart said the renter of the building asked to be let out of the lease early because of slow business from the COVID-19 pandemic, so the council also needs to decide if it wants to rent it out again or look to sell it.
She said she has heard from someone who may be interested in renting the building, but she and the rest of the council agreed that the town should not be in the business of being a landlord.
The council discussed selling the building while also keeping as much of the grassy area next to the park as possible, so it can be used for parking for any events that are being held at the park, and tabled any decisions on the property until the town can determine exactly how much it wants to keep.
The council also discussed a .75-acre piece of property located on Lick Creek Road that formerly held a pump station.
The town recently received survey paperwork from Conn Surveyors that shows the property lines, so now the council needs to decide what to do with it, Hart said.
The council agreed that the town had no need for the property and that the best option would be to sell it, but Holcomb pointed out that the property does contain a well, and said he would like to see the water in the well get tested before the town decides on a price.
“If it’s not too expensive, I would like for us to have that water tested before we approach putting a value on the property,” he said. “The well may be an asset, or it may not be an asset.”
The council passed a motion to get the water tested at a cost of no more than $100 before making any decisions on what to do with the property.
The council also heard from Holly Pond High School Principal Steve Miller, who asked for the town’s support in an upcoming project to build a new welding shop for the school’s ag department.
He said the current building does not have enough room for all of the ag students in a class to be in the shop at the same time, but the school is looking to build a new 40x60-foot shop to give the department more space to work.
Miller said the school board will be covering the dirt work, concrete, electrical work and plumbing for the project, but the school will need to come up with the $30,000 that is needed for the building itself.
He said the school has around $10,000 that it can commit to the project, and he asked the council to do whatever it could to help move the project along.
“This is an absolute need for our school and for our community,” he said. “So anything that you could provide would go a long way.”
The council did not make any motion on contributing funding to the project on Monday night, but council members said they would take the next month to figure out what the town could offer and from where the money could come.
