Cullman Electric Cooperative’s Touch A Truck will take place Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cullman County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.
Touch A Truck is a family friendly event that offers children and adults a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks, and meet the people who build, protect, and serve our community. Guests are welcome to climb aboard, ask questions and learn from the experts who use the vehicles every day.
“Touch A Truck is an event for kids of all ages,” said Brian Lacy, Cullman EC’s manager of communications. “It does not matter how old you are, there is something exciting when you sit down behind the wheel of a fire truck or a climb into the cab of an 18-wheeler.
This year’s event will include fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, bucket trucks, tractor trailers, school buses, charter buses, farm tractors and heavy work and construction equipment.
Along with the vehicles, each business and first-responder agency will have staff available to answer questions, point out unique features and share more information about how the vehicles are used to get work done.
“We haven’t been able to have this event the past two years, so we are excited to make it happen this year,” Lacy said. “We appreciate all the first responders and local businesses that have agreed to join us for a fun day.”
Fire, police and EMS vehicles from multiple local agencies will be participating. In addition to Cullman Electric Cooperative and Sprout Fiber Internet, local businesses scheduled to participate include RE Garrison Trucking, James R Smith Trucking, Wallace State Community College, Cullman County Schools, Cullman Power Board, Ready Mix USA, Earl’s Body Shop, Tri-Green and Preferred Rentals.
Cullman Electric Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative serving more than 46,000 member accounts in Cullman, Morgan, Lawrence and Winston counties.
