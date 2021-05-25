Eighth graders in the Cullman County School System will be able to get hands-on experience with tools and technology that are common in local industries through a new work skills program beginning next fall.
The Cullman County School Board approved the purchase of the We Build It Better program from the Alabama Aviation Education Center during Monday’s meeting.
The $277,500 cost of the program and materials will be covered by funds provided by the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
As part of the program, schools will be provided with a toolbox that will be filled with tools and technology that is integral to modern industries, and students will get to use those tools for projects that are meant to familiarize them with their use, said Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette.
“It comes with drills, tape measures, hammers, 3D printers, and a curriculum to introduce them to a lot of the skills that industries need,” he said.
Through the program, students will also have the opportunity to earn credentials showing that they are certified in certain areas, which can help them find a job after they graduate high school, Barnette said.
He said the We Build It Better program will be in every middle school in the county, and the teachers who will be involved in the program will go through training over the summer to be ready to teach it in the fall.
The board also hosted a large number of students for recognitions for recent academic or athletic successes.
Fairview High School’s FFA String Band was recognized for winning a state championship. Members include Ryleigh O’Ryan, Zoey Latham, Eric Bachelor, Brandon Lopez, Ben Tankersley.
Good Hope High School’s ExCITE team was recognized for being the overall winner at a recent competition at UAH, as well as placing first in Cubesat Concept Proposal and in Outreach. The GHHS InSPIRESS teams was recognized for being the overall winner and placing first in Online Outreach and Final Review.
Good Hope High School’s comprehensive math team also scored recent wins, with a first place finish in the county tournament. Individually, Matt Self placed second, Cody Dye placed fifth, Alyson Williams placed eighth and Will Flynt placed ninth.
In the Division 3 state competition, the team placed first overall, with Tripp Taylor placing first individually, Alyson Williams placing third and Cody Dye and Logan Self tying for fifth place. The team also won the District 3 state competition, with Tripp Taylor placing first, Alyson Williams placing third, Cody Dye and Logan Self placing fifth, Landon Holmes placing ninth and Matt Self placing 13th.
The GHHS cheerleaders also received recognition for placing third in the gameday competition and fifth in the traditional competition at the UCA nationals.
Vinemont High School’s InSPIRESS D.I.V.E. Team’s fall winners were Austin Riddle, Madison Watson, Caleb Sharpe and Sam Maldonado.
West Point Middle School’s Jay Lamar was recognized by the board for winning the National Elk’s Hoop Shoot’s county, district, state and regional competitions.
The West Point Middle School and High School scholar’s bowl teams were also recognized for tournament wins.
The middle school team completed an undefeated regular season, was the county champion for the fourth year in a row, was the ASCA State runners-up and won the JV state championship competing against ninth and 10th graders.
The high school team completed an undefeated regular season, was the county champion for the ninth year in a row and placed fifth in the national tournament.
Individually, Carter Duke was named to the high school all-county team, Abigail Roy, Judd Douglas and Eli Taylor were named to the JV all-state team and Brodie Henry was named the middle school and high school county MVP, a middle school national all-star, the middle and high school league MVP and was named to the JV and high school all-state teams.
