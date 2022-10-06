A partnership between the City of Cullman Economic Development Agency, Cullman County Economic Development, Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce and Wallace State Community College is hoping to give students an introduction and insight into potential future careers at the annual Tools of the Trade Career Fair, Nov. 3.
Susan Eller with the Cullman EDA said that they are expecting about 1,110 eighth grade students from schools across the area to attend the event next month at WSCC. This event is designed to be a part of the Cullman EDA’s efforts to prepare students for life after high school and to provide a direct connection to those within their potential career fields.
“This kind of gives them a chance to see what all is out there. For a lot of students that young, all you know is what your parents or maybe your relatives do. So how are you going to know what is available without being exposed to it,” Eller said.
Students will be sectioned off into groups and begin the day at one of two locations — the WSCC Coliseum or the nursing facility — before making their way around the campus to visit the vendors that will be located within the appropriate department within the college. Eller said that this not only introduces students with employers within an industry but also give them a glimpse into what life on campus might look like if they choose to pursue a particular career.
A checklist that will serve as a type of scavenger hunt will be provided to each student at the beginning of the day and will be designed to encourage the students to interact with those representing the businesses and ask questions related to their careers. To complete the checklist they will need to locate careers that require certain skill-sets and requirements along with other particularities specific to individual fields.
Registration for vendors and volunteers is currently ongoing. For more information, contact Sean Ryan-Center for Career and Workforce Development at Wallace State by phone 256.352.7874 or email at sean.ryan@wallacestate.edu
There is no fee to participate, but vendors are strongly encouraged to incorporate some type of hands-on activity for the students to participate in.