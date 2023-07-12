By the time the Cullman County Fair rolls around this fall, tomatoes will be a little out of season for all but the most committed of local growers.
Unless you’re all in on competing on that kind of calendar, it’s easy to miss out on some well-earned recognition for that prized home-grown whopper… or it was, at least, until last year, when the Cullman County Extension Office staged its first-ever summertime Tomato Taste-Off event at the Festhalle Farmers Market.
Now the event is back and a little bigger, squaring off for a morning of tasty fun (and awards) when the 2nd Annual Tomato Taste-Off takes place starting at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, July 15 at the Festhalle’s north end. As local extension agent Kira Sims explains, the Tomato Taste-Off is open to anyone in the community who grows their own tomatoes, it’s free to enter and attend, and there’s no need to register ahead of time: Just bring the produce you’re most proud of, and the locally-selected panel of judges (and their taste buds) will do the rest.
“Our thought with this event is to have something that people can take part in while tomatoes are really in season,” said Sims. “We do have the fair, where people can compete in different types of produce. But by the time that gets here, a lot of people’s tomatoes have already played out for the year. You have to be a little bit strategic if you want to compete in the fair, in other words — but this event is a way for a very classic garden item to be showcased by local growers while it’s still in season.”
The Taste-Off is open to both commercial and home hobby growers, and there’s one set of simple rules that apply to all: “You have to have grown the tomatoes yourself,” said Sims. “It has to be home-grown; you can’t have run to the grocery store and picked something up.”
There are three categories in all for the Taste-Off, with locally-contributed prizes set to be awarded to first-place finishers in each. They include “Best tasting slicing tomato,” “Best tasting cherry tomato,” and “Heaviest tomato,” with participants welcome to enter a single submission in any (or all) of the categories (Bring 5 cherry tomatoes if you’re entering a submission in the “Best tasting cherry tomato” contest, while a single tomato will do for the other two competitions, Sims advised.)
Hosting the Taste-Off at the Festhalle Farmers Market, and doing it in July, makes for an ideal way to bring some acknowledgment to an agricultural hobby that’s plenty popular in these parts, said Sims.
“Commercial growers have tomato varieties that work really real at any time of year as products intended for the retail market,” she said. “But homeowners tend to have specialty varieties, whether it’s heirlooms or something they might have gotten out of a seed catalog, that they just want to try and experiment with. Hopefully, this will bring out multiple varieties of tomatoes beyond what you find in a supermarket, and really raise awareness about the market and what kind of produce is in season.”
For more information about the 2nd Annual Tomato Taste-Off, find the Extension Office’s Cullman Facebook Page by searching the platform with the phrase “Cullman County — Alabama Extension.” Or, just show up at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday morning at the Festhalle and register for the contest of your choice — no prior online commitments required.