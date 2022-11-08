Cullman County turnout for today’s midterm general election is expected to be brisk, despite most local races already having been decided, back in the May party primaries, in favor of GOP nominees. The stakes are higher for a pair of local amendments set to go before area voters today, including a possible change in how the superintendent of the Cullman County School Board is selected.
Polls across the county and statewide open today at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be able to split their votes between Republicans, Democrats and write-ins if they so choose, or to vote according to a straight-party ticket.
Except for a contested District 12 race for the Alabama House of Representatives, there’s no competition for any of the elected seats that will directly represent Cullman County voters. With no Democratic Party opposition, Republicans will appear as the only names on the ballot for a wide variety of races.
Those include Cullman County sheriff (incumbent Matt Gentry), Cullman District Attorney (Champ Crocker, who defeated GOP incumbent Wilson Blaylock in the primary), district judge (incumbent Chad Floyd), Cullman County associate commissioners (incumbent Kerry Watson, newcomer Kelly Duke, newcomer Corey Freeman, and incumbent Garry Marchman, who defeated party opposition in the primary). Four Cullman County School Board seats will similarly go to unchallenged Republicans (Shane Rusk at Fairview, Kenny Brockman at Hanceville, Mike Graves at Vinemont, and Kerry Neighbors at Good Hope).
With one exception, the GOP-only theme also extends across the ballot to the Cullman area’s legislative delegation. Incumbent Alabama Senator Garlan Gudger, as well as incumbent House Reps. Randall Shedd (District 11) and Tim Wadsworth (District 14) all will win reelection to their current seats. In the race for the District 12 House seat, incumbent Corey Harbison faces a challenge from Democratic opponent James Fields.
To cast a ballot at any of Cullman County’s 50 voting locations, voters must present a valid form of state-recognized identification. Visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s Voter ID website at sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/photo-voter-id/valid-ids for a full listing of valid voter ID types. If you’re unsure of your designated polling location or wish to confirm your voter registration status, visit the Secretary of State’s lookup page online at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.