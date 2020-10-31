Tuesday’s election could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history because of record absentee, mail in and early voting.
The number of advance ballots cast so far exceeds 80 million compared with 136.7 million total votes officially recorded in the 2016 presidential election four years ago.
We will be reporting on what happens in Cullman County and Alabama for our Wednesday print edition; however, it’s possible that the winner of the presidential election will not be known by our press deadline on Tuesday. Updated voter results will be posted here throughout the counting process. We encourage you to visit this website to get the most up-to-date election information on election night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.