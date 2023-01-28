The Hanceville City Council isn’t likely to swiftly adopt an ordinance that would create a new residential zoning category for tiny homes. But for all their diminutive size, the popular little houses are becoming a big focal point for how — if at all — the city might address their presence in the not-too-distant future.
At its regular meeting this week, the council spent the better part of an hour discussing a draft of a proposed ordinance aimed at setting down ground rules for how tiny houses might fit into the city’s land use plan. Hanceville currently has few, if any, tiny homes that would match the description of the type of structure targeted in the ordinance, and Mayor Kenneth Nail said the city so far hasn’t been approached by developers with tiny house proposals.
But the goal, he added, is to recognize the traction tiny homes already are gaining as a residential option — and to have a formal zoning document ready to show when builders do come calling.
“This is something we’ve been talking about for the past six months or so,” said Nail, noting the presence of Wallace State Community College, as well as a mix of middle-income families, both of which make the area ripe for potential tiny house interest from developers. “We’re just trying to get ahead of it.”
Judging by the council’s questions and concerns this week, there’s a lot to consider: In its current state, the proposed ordinance would add a new “T-1” residential category to the city’s zoning code, placing specific parameters on where in the city a tiny home could be located, whether a home must be placed on a foundation or could rest on a wheeled trailer assembly, who’d be responsible for common-area maintenance and upkeep if a tiny house subdivision is built, and potentially even a minimum square footage requirement for any tiny-house permitting request that comes before the city’s planning commission.
“I think we need to set a minimum square footage, and [require that it’s] sitting on some kind of a slab,” said council member and mayor pro-tem Jimmy Sawyer, referencing many home designs’ sub-300 square-foot size. “And, of course, [to limit them to] a certain zone.”
Under a tiny house ordinance, creating that “certain zone” would itself require review and recommendation from the planning commission, as well as council approval for T-1 rezoning from existing zoned property — typically R-1 residential — that currently serves other uses. An ordinance also would have to address factors that highlight just how novel the tiny house concept remains for municipalities nationwide, while applying locally curated standards that shape the way they fit at Hanceville.
“It’s just my opinion, but if a house is on wheels, it’s not OK,” added Nail, questioning the functional distinction between tiny homes and prefabricated mobile homes, which the city doesn’t allow. “If it’s not on a foundation, all you’ve got is still a house trailer on wheels. I’m fine with it if they’re on a foundation. But if they’re not, I don’t see how it’s any different.”
Considerations such as those place tiny homes in uncharted zoning territory for Hanceville, just as they do for most other municipalities. During this week’s discussion, council members stressed an overarching desire only to welcome tiny houses into the existing residential fabric of the community if they’re able to elevate or at least maintain its present character, and to do it without diminishing property values or introduce new safety hazards.
With no statutory precedent to look to for unique factors like minimum square footage, mobility, building materials, setback distances, and even structural concerns like access to upper levels and overall ceiling height, the council is developing its tiny house ordinance mostly from scratch. That means it may be a while yet before council members feel every detail has been resolved to their satisfaction.
Noting the council’s discretion in deciding when the time is right to adopt a new ordinance, Nail said he doesn’t think a vote on tiny house zoning is imminent and that — when it does come — it likely won’t be rushed.
“There’s a lot to look at,” he said. “I think everyone is being very deliberate and giving a lot of thought to how we end up going about it.”