The Cullman Times brought home 26 awards in the Alabama Press Association's annual Media Awards.
On the advertising side, The Times won first place in the Annual Sweepstakes Award and won first place awards for Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper and Best Signature Page. The Times also won a first place award for Best Innovative Online Advertising- Single Ad and second place for Best Presentation of Online Advertising.
Multimedia Advertising Consultant Sarah King brought home a first place award for Best Classified Display Ad and won second place for Best Single Color Ad, Half-Page and Under.
General Manager Katherine Miller and the advertising staff won first and second place awards for Best Single Color Ad over Half-Page, and won a third place award for Best Original/Creative Idea for the NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket.
Inside Ad Coordinator Debbie Miller and her team of Amanda Tolbert and Alyssa Pylant won third place for Best Classified Page or Section.
The Times also won second and third place in Best Niche Publication for "Classic Cullman" and "Senior and Retiree Directory."
For the news categories, News Editor Amanda Shavers took home the first place award for Best Spot News Photo for her picture of Mabel the dog coming out of hiding to rejoin her family after the White City tornado last March.
She also won two third place awards, one for Best Feature Photo featuring young Good Hope Raider fans cheering on their football team as they take the field and another for Best Sports Photo featuring members of the Cold Springs girls basketball team celebrating their state championship.
Shavers also received third place in Best Headline for "Alive and Pickin,'" about Southern Accents celebrating 50 years in business.
Sports Editor Jake Winfrey won third place for Best Sports Coverage and third place for his story on the Cold Springs girls basketball team's state championship victory.
The Times also snagged a first place award for Best Website, third place awards for General Excellence and for Best Layout and Design, and second and third place awards for Best Editorial.
The Times won second place in Best One Times Special Section- Newsprint or Glossy for "Blooming Festival 2019," along with a third place award for Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section Newsprint or Glossy for the quarterly "Faith & Family" magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.