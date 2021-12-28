Tim Sartin has been working behind the scenes of local emergency response for a long time. Now the Cullman County native is about to take point. At the start of the new year, he’ll be the new director of the Cullman Emergency Management Agency, stepping into a role that’s not changed hands in almost 20 years.
Technically, Sartin is already on the job: The Cullman County Commission named him to the top EMA spot last month, and he’s been getting to know the role ever since, working alongside outgoing director Phyllis Little, who’s retiring at the end of this year.
A 1995 Hanceville High School grad, Sartin has spent nearly his entire career in emergency response — with much of it putting him right at the scene of distress. “My whole adult life, I’ve been doing it in some way,” says Sartin, who lives at the county’s northern edge near Vinemont with his two children and wife of 18 years.
“I actually went straight out of high school to Wallace State, and went into their sports medicine program. I was finishing up at Wallace — and my father died. I had to stop college and start working, so when that happened, I joined the Loretto Fire Department. I started volunteering with them, and told them, ‘I think I want to get my EMT license,’ so they sent me back to school. From there, I kind of came up through the ranks.”
One thing Sartin will likely see more of in his new role is the administrative side of heading up a county-subsidized agency; the soft politics that comes with having to routinely persuade local leaders of an exigent need. It’s a far cry from dealing directly with response personnel at the scene of an emergency — but for Sartin, it’s not exactly unfamiliar territory, either.
“Next month, I’ll have been working in EMS for 24 years,” he says. “I’m already pretty much a people person, for the most part. I don’t mind talking with anybody; working with anybody. I like doing what’s best for the situation, with all parties concerned.
“Even farther back in time, when the 2011 tornado hit, I was Cullman EMS’s liaison here at the EMA office. I was the supervisor on duty at the ambulance service that day, so I was out there running calls. And for the 16 days after that, I worked in the EOC [emergency operation center] right down here in this office. So I’m no stranger to working here — or to working out in the field on the bigger things. Rock the South, our big snow storms over the years, the tornado — I’m pretty well versed in a lot of it, on both the emergency response side and back in the office.”
Beginning in January, Sartin will be fully into his role as Cullman County’s new EMA director. Little will be gone, fully retired from a Cullman EMA career that first began as an administrative assistant in 1995, before progressing to the director’s job in 2003. With limited resources, Little has helped build Cullman’s EMA office into one of the most logistically vital in the state. Sartin knows she’s a tough act to follow.
But there aren’t a lot of emergency response hats that Sartin hasn’t worn himself. He’s worked as a reserve Cullman police officer, a local sheriff’s deputy, a paramedic, and spent 10 years on the team at Cullman EMS. More recently, he’s served as the operations manager for a handful of EMS services across north Alabama — first at Regional Paramedic Services in St. Clair and Talladega counties, and later as an EMS operations manager in Lawrence County.
“i’ve done a little bit of everything,” he says. “I’ve worked in multiple counties in north Alabama throughout my career, and Cullman is home. I don’t want to see anything bad happen to Cullman, and I want to make sure that Cullman is the safest place in the state. I feel blessed just to be able to give back here, because Cullman County really is such a unique place to live.”
