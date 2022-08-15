Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
8/12
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Clifford W. Gean, Jr., 26, of Cullman, arrested on Eva Road/Hwy., 157.
Public intoxication: Leonce A. Baumgartner, 60, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street, SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Bradley A. Nixon, 36, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Shaun D. Anders, 31, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; false information given to law enforcement: Brenda N. Oglesby, 31, of Florence, arrested on 3rd Street NE/Larkwood Drive NE.
8/13
Public intoxication: Kera L. Auston, 22, of Cullman, arrested on Fantasia Drive NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; false information given to law enforcement: Jordan A. Marks, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- running stop sign, Christopher A. Smith, 49, of Scottsboro, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Brianne H. Clowers, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassment; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: Christopher S. Hill, 46, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Terra C. Beasley, 27, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
8/14
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: Donnie R. Weaver, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
8/11
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument, two counts: Eric Dwain Cole, 57, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Michelle Annette Dingler, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Rolandas Darnell Edwards, 36, arrested at the South Wal-Mart.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Treasa Lee Garrison, 43, arrested on County Road 160.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Maegan Fay Gibson, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of heroin; giving false identification to law enforcement: Jessica Lynn Larue, 40, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kelsy Breanna Moore, 25, arrested on County Road 535.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous theft, less than $500; miscellaneous theft, less than $1500; negotiating worthless instrument, two counts; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Shannon Dewayne Nickens, 35, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Jordan Blake Parker, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possessing forged instrument: Demetrius Jabari Sutton, 32, arrested in Dodge City.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- simple assault (family); possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts: Christopher James Swafford, 45, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Cutessa Graveman Swafford, 39, arrested on County Road 437.
8/12
Possession of dangerous drugs: Jimmie Raye Batemon, II, 54, arrested on I-65 N.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous theft: Travis Clint Bigbee, 29, arrested at Kilby Prison.
Simple assault (family): Derrick Demond Crosby, 32, arrested on I-65.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; passing forged instrument: Brittney Lashea Green, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christopher Pennington, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of a credit/debit card: Christian Hunter White, 20, arrested at the Shelby County Jail.
8/13
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Blake Rashad Bumpus, 30, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Christopher Shane Hill, 46, arrested on County Road 437.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Sasha Danielle Hunter, 18, arrested on 278 W.
Harassment; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Aneta Maria Lucas, 49, arrested on County Road 1107.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Spencer Alek Lucas, 22, arrested on County Road 1107.
Failure to appear- shoplifting, less than $500, two counts: Jordan Alexander Marks, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Criminal mischief; criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: Brandon Shane Norris, 32, 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: Billy Don Smith, 60, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (knife); failure to stop at a stop sign: Christopher Allen Smith, 49, arrested in Guntersville.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Benjamin James Thrasher, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
8/14
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Tyler Jordan Gaddis, 28, arrested on County Road 747.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine, two counts; possession of opium or derivative: Stephanie Dawn Goudeau, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault-family, two counts; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving while license suspended; switched tag: Jeffery Robert Miles, 43, arrested on County Road 1669.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Carliea Quick, 50, arrested at 3 County Road 426.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Tara Lajuan Sivley, 51, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tracey Franks Tucker, 41, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: Donnie Ray Weaver, 32, arrested on County Road 735.