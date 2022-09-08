Ethan Wu’s got a big AP English test to study for — but he probably shouldn’t be worried. The native Mandarin speaker and St. Bernard Prep School student has already aced no fewer than three of the College Board’s Advanced Placement exams … and he’s only a junior.
“I find that I do well in math,” says Wu, who modestly confesses he’s saving his AP English test for last — all the better to get in some extra study time. “I prepared for about a year on my own and decided to get these out of the way. I find my greatest challenge is English, which is why I decided to wait and try that this year, along with AP Chemistry, AP History, AP Computer, AP Calculus BC and AP Physic C II.”
Born in the U.S. and an American citizen, Ethan spent the largest part of his young life in China. But he came to St. Bernard in 2020 as a day student in the 8th grade, and in only two short years has already notched perfect “5” scores — the highest there is — on AP exams for Statistics, Calculus AB, and Physics C: Mechanics. Not that he’s taking a break, mind you: He’s still got his sights set on at least six more AP tests before his time at the college prep program is done.
Ethan’s amazing performance is music to Headmaster Fr. Joel Martin’s ears. A justifiably proud Martin said Ethan has shown extraordinary resourcefulness in prepping himself for his still-unfolding AP gauntlet…especially since he did it all outside of class.
“Ethan was enrolled in none of the three courses on which he was tested,” said Martin. “Instead, he took the initiative to study the material on his own during the summer, then prepared for the exams on the weekends last spring, and finally sat for the exams at the end of this past academic year, achieving the maximum score of ‘5’ on each of them.”
It’s not just the staff at St. Bernard who’s taken notice. In honor of his perfect-score AP trifecta, the College Board recognized Ethan with its National Rural and Small Town Award, one of the nonprofit’s ways of showcasing the academic achievements of underrepresented students nationwide.
Even while he’s hitting the books, Ethan still finds time for the school’s non-academic endeavors. Upon arriving at St. Bernard, he quickly became involved in cross country, soccer, basketball, and track and field, until a broken ankle temporarily sidelined him during his sophomore year.
Once he graduates, Ethan has his sights set on attending a top-flight school such as Stanford or Columbia. But with almost two academic years left to go before his St. Bernard stint comes to a close, his focus right now is on the upcoming basketball season — as well as his remaining AP exams.
“We are delighted to see the extraordinary accomplishments of our students,” said Martin, “and we are especially proud of Ethan for his achievements in the classroom and on his well-deserved College Board recognition.”