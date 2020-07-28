Two Cullman residents were among the three people killed in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 31 Monday evening.
Thomas Shumate, 45, of Falkville was killed when the 2016 Lincoln MKX he was driving turned in front of a 2014 Honda CBR600 motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, Dennis Ray Hayes, 38, and the passenger, Scarlett Hayes, 43, both of Cullman, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Shumate, who was wearing his seatbelt, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 one mile south of Falkville in the Lacon community. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
