Three people were killed in two separate accidents that happened just minutes apart on I-65 Thursday.
Jordan Danielle Roberson, 27, of Crane Hill was killed when the 2015 Cadillac ATS she was driving left the roadway and overturned, ejecting her around 4:40 p.m. Roberson, who was not using her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near Alabama 69, approximately two miles north of Dodge City.
A second accident took place near mile marker 299, which claimed the lives of Brenda Nickens Miller, 72, and Nickey Nile Miller, 70 of Joppa, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.