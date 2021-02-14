Due to the threat of inclement weather, several businesses and schools have announced they will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.
Cullman County schools will be operating virtually and all campuses will be closed. Students will be assigned classwork through Google Classroom. If no internet is available, those assignments will be made up at a later date.
Wallace State Community College will be closed Monday.
The vaccine clinic at Cullman Regional Medical Center has been re-scheduled to Friday, February 19 at the same time as originally scheduled. Anyone scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine can come Wednesday, February 17 or Friday, February 19 from 8 am - 2 pm. Cullman Regional’s staff is calling all patients with appointments to confirm this schedule.
All outpatient imaging tests before 9 a.m. are cancelled for Monday. In addition, all surgery, endoscopy, pain and Surgery Center cases will be delayed. All patients impacted by the delay will be contacted directly.
The Cullman County Department Public Health Department also anticipates being closed Monday, but will provide second doses of the vaccine to individuals over the next two weeks. Please check for updates due to any possible changes with weather conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.