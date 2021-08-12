There were plenty of smiles — and maybe a few tears — Wednesday morning as students across Cullman County returned to the classroom for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.
For East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins and the rest of the school’s staff, seeing the halls and classrooms filled with students is a breath of fresh air from the summer break.
“This is what we live for,” Wiggins said as he welcomed students in front of the school Wednesday morning. “Teachers don’t get into the field to plan and do paperwork. We’re here for the kids, and when the kids walk in, our life’s complete.”
He said last year had a lot of uncertainty leading up the school year, and he gave credit to the students’ parents for adapting to any last-minute changes and their willingness to follow any of the new rules and procedures that have been put into place to keep students and staff members safe during the pandemic.
“Considering what we went through last year, just to be able to walk through the doors this morning means the world to us,” he said.
Wiggins said the days leading up to the first day of school always brings some tension to himself and the school’s students, parents and educators, but that tension was released after a morning full of high-fives and hugs to greet returning students and welcome new ones.
“There’s nothing like the first day of school,” he said.
Spirits were also high at Hanceville Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon, as Principal Stacie Olinger said the first day of school had been a busy day but a good one as students returned to the classroom.
“It is going great,” she said.
She said there are usually some tears from some of the younger students for the first day of school — and maybe from one or two teachers — but she hadn’t seen any on Wednesday.
“It’s been all smiles and no tears today,” she said. “Tomorrow may be different, but as of today, we had no tears.”
Wednesday was also Olinger’s first day as principal of Hanceville Elementary with students on campus, but she said the transition was made easier after she spent the last two years as the assistant principal and was familiar with the school’s routines.
She said the school’s staff have reached out and offered their help with the transition, and students’ parents and members of the community have lent a hand or donated supplies for students and teachers.
“It’s just been amazing at the amount of support from everybody,” she said.
Olinger said she is excited about this year being the first year that Hanceville Elementary will be offering art classes to all of its students, and she would also like to continue to see the strengthened relationships between Hanceville’s elementary, middle and high schools.
She said the schools already have a good relationship and work to bring students together, such as bringing in the football team to open car doors for the elementary students as they arrive or leave, and that should continue to grow in the future.
It can be hard to plan for those kinds of things right now because of the pandemic, but hopefully that will be over in the near future and the three schools can get to work as one campus, Olinger said.
“It involves all of us as one big family,” she said.
In the county school system, students with a last name beginning with A-K attended Wednesday and students with a last name beginning with L-Z will attend Thursday. All county students will attend school on Friday.
Both the Cullman City and Cullman County School Systems will be dismissing two hours early on Friday in an effort to avoid traffic from the Rock the South music festival.
