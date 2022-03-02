HANCEVILLE — Neal Watts can recall his first album purchase without hesitation. "It was the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's album Uncle Charlie and His Dog Teddy," Watts says. "It had this song House at Pooh Corner on it, that was literally about Winnie the Pooh."
Watts' passion for vinyl records was born that day, although back then it was "really just having music."
"Back then if you wanted to listen to something you had to have the record, or hope to hear it on the radio."
The turning point from "having music" to collecting, came one day while he was working at a pawn shop in Gardendale. Watts came across an ad for a collection of records for sale in Leeds.
"He must have had 700-800 records in there. So when I bought them I kept about 200 or so for my personal collection, which essentially doubled it, and I started to sell the rest of them at the pawn shop I was working at." Watts says.
The decision quickly became a lucrative one for the audiophile, who says he recouped his initial costs within a couple of months. Having operated several booths at various flea and thrift malls around North Alabama since the late nineties. Watts has now found a more permanent location to share his love for collecting with others.
Blue Moon Records opened its doors in Hanceville in October 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses to close their doors. Watts was able to survive the trials of quarantines and shutdowns though, in part due to an unlikely source of consumers.
"You know in the early days of us being open, younger kids were my best customers. They would come in all the time and buy stuff. Stuff that their parents had shown them and now they are falling in love with."
Part of the draw Watts says, is vinyl is something very different from other more modern forms of music consumption.
"You know listening to a record isn't exactly the most convenient thing, you have to set the speed and flip the record over halfway through and keep it clean. But it's something tangible you can hold and develop a relationship with. I have albums from when I first starting collecting and if you take care of them they will play forever."
Fellow vinyl lovers will converge on the Gardendale Civic Center on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5, for the Alabama Record Collectors Association's 41st Annual Record and CD show. The public can browse and purchase items from Watts and other members of the association. General admission tickets to the event are $5, with children 12 and under receiving free admission.
For those hoping for a more local shopping experience Blue Moon Records is located at 108 Main St. SE in Hanceville and is open Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.