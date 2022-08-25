Every Friday morning, a dozen or so folks from all across the area file into the Hilltop community center in west Cullman. Men and women, old and young, they show up to the unassuming, small brick building not only to lend each other some support — but to receive a little support in kind.
The topic of each week’s meeting is weight management, and the nonprofit umbrella under which they organize is casually known at TOPS, the easy-to-remember shorthand moniker for Take off Pounds Sensibly, a national nonprofit created in 1948 by a founder who initially just wanted to surround herself with friends who could lend a hand.
More than 70 years on from its beginnings, TOPS now brings people together in a vast network of small, community-minded groups that help create amicable accountability as its members encourage each other on their personal weight loss journeys. There’s a direct, friend-to-friend quality to TOPS’ low-pressure approach. Successful members who reach their goal weight are cheekily referred to as ‘KOPS’ — short for Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly — and the overall welcoming environment tends to keep members around for the long haul.
When you’re trying to lose weight (or stay at the weight you want), that’s a pretty big deal. As testament to its effectiveness, members point out that Cullman’s TOPS chapter boasts some truly committed people: Though the local chapter got its start in the 1980s, one member has been a part of the nationwide group since before she moved here in 1983. Others have been on board locally since the 1990s. and one — 94-year-old Rosemary Miner — has been a TOPS member since the 1950s, joining soon after the organization formed (and never looking back).
“Most of us are older,” admits Susan Hauk, leader of the Cullman chapter — though that’s definitely not a blanket observation. Last week’s meeting featured a visit from Athens-based regional TOPS advocate Kimberly Harbin, a youthful Cullman County native returning to her hometown as part of her broader group check-in itinerary.
“There’s something a lot more personal about TOPS; the way it operates,” Hauk explained. “They check on each other. If you miss a meeting, they call you; they text you. Ours is a small group — not more than 15 people or so — but every week, since I’ve been the leader, I make people sign up to get involved in some way and do different tasks … and they’ve all been just terrific at carrying it out.”
Participation is key, and it carries more value among the close-knit group than simply keeping off pounds. Each week, members pass around a collection jar, taking voluntary, pocket-change donations to help support a local cause. When enough money’s piled up to make a difference — a casual, pressure-free process that typically takes six months or so — the Cullman chapter hands it over to a community food bank or other outreach group.
Since TOPS functions as a nonprofit, the cost of membership is low — about $49 per year to get started — and covers the operational overhead. “There’s a ‘people’ aspect to our meetings that makes it unique,” explains Harbin. “It’s affordable, so the accountability is between each other; between the actual people, and not because you’ve sunk all this money into trying to lose weight.”
The Cullman chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9:30 a.m. each Friday at the Hilltop center located in Cullman at 1545 Vine Circle SW. New attendees are welcome to come and learn more about the group before making a decision to join. For more information about the organization, visit www.tops.org.