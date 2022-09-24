HANCEVILLE — High schools play a key role in preparing a foundation that will lead to students’ continued success. For some, that preparation can lead them to enroll and thrive within a collegiate atmosphere. Cullman County Schools is taking this idea and implementing it, at the earliest available opportunity, by having all freshmen in the system complete a college level credit before they even reach Thanksgiving break.
Freshmen students from across the county took turns spending the better part of a school day at Wallace State Community College, where they rotated between four forty-five minute sessions that not only allow them to get a taste of the college experience, but result in the completion of the required Orientation 106 course.
The students are able to tour the campus and learn about the different degree programs offered, and are taught the fundamentals of Blackboard, the program that WSCC uses for everything from turning in assignments, to communicating with instructors. But the benefits of the program are not exclusive to students planning on pursuing a degree, they also take part in sessions on critical thinking and soft skills needed when entering the workforce.
CCBOE Superintendent Shane Barnette said that statistics show that 80 percent of students who complete their first college level course go on to complete their second. He’s hoping to give students that opportunity as early as possible. Although, his goal isn’t for every student to obtain a college degree, it is for them to succeed.
“My goal is for every student that graduates from Cullman County Schools is to have completed at least one college course and obtain at least one certificate. That way they know that they can do either, and they have that choice,” Barnette said.
Director of Instructional Programs with the CCBOE, Tonya Cupp, said that this sentiment is the center of what the program hopes to achieve.
“This is for those students who maybe don’t feel like they can do this. It allows them to see that they can earn a college credit and they can succeed. Some of these students may be first generation college students, and college may have not even been a thought to them before,” Cupp said.