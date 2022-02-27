HOLLY POND — For many, substitute teaching begins and ends as a part-time endeavor. Maybe as a way to provide extra income, or an attempt to be actively involved in their children’s lives, or to get a foot in the door for those who are beginning their careers in education. For Robin Wilson and Jane Daniel, being a substitute teacher has not only become a full-time endeavor but in many ways has come to be the epicenter that the two women shape and schedule their lives around.
Wilson says that she began to get involved as a substitute in 2008 once her youngest grandchild turned one. Wilson told her children that she would be the full-time babysitter of her grandchildren, but only for the first year of their life.
“I know that sounds crazy, but anyone with grandkids can attest how true this is,” laughed Wilson. “But you can’t discipline those little babies, all I would have done is spoil them.”
Also in 2008, Daniels had begun volunteering at the school’s library “just as a way to help out and be involved.” However, she found herself volunteering on almost a daily basis.
“Mrs. Benefield, who was the librarian at the time, basically pulled me aside one day and told me that I should go and get my license to be a sub,” said Daniels. “She said that I was up here pretty much every-day anyway, that I might as well be getting paid to do it. And so I’ve been doing it ever since.”
While many substitutes work actively across an entire school system, Daniel and Wilson both only work at Holly Pond schools. Daniel focuses her time only on the elementary school, and Wilson occasionally ventures to the middle and high school.
“They really are super-stars, we just adore them here,” said Holly Pond Elementary Principal Karen Sparks. “And the amount of dedication they have is just unprecedented when it comes to substitutes. They’ve really become family.”
Holly Pond has always been home to Daniel and Wilson, being both their Alma Mater and the Alma Mater of their children. Both of the women have extended their servitude beyond the classroom and actively participate and help organize school events and fundraisers within the community. Daniel, who regularly volunteers her time to the Holly Pond Band Department has even offered her personal vehicle to service. She would transport tubas to away games so band members, including her son, wouldn’t have to load them on and off of the bus.
Many aspects of their duties have changed and evolved over the 15 year span in which Daniel and Wilson have been aiding the educators and staff of Holly Pond. “You really have to keep up with technology and computers.” Wilson says. “And I’ve noticed that when I started, there was a much bigger focus on history and English when I started. And they do still learn all of that obviously, but science and math have really started to be the main focus.”
The women don’t plan to slow down anytime soon.
“You know instead of being a teacher to 20 children a year, I get to be a teacher to 200,” said Wilson. “And that is my favorite part of what I get to do. Changing up the scenery, and seeing how excited a group of kids get if maybe you haven’t taught them for a little while. And I hope I’m able to give them that in return. I want those kids to know how much I love them.”
Daniel agreed, adding “It’s not just us who are the teachers, these children teach us on a daily basis as well. And I think that is what drives me. Is just being there for the children and the teachers here as much as I can.”
