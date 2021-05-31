When did you know you wanted to be a firefighter?
I started out volunteering [in Arley] when I was around 21. I got married and didn’t know the area I was living in, so I joined the volunteer department to try to meet people, and in the process, I found something I loved doing.
How long have you been a firefighter?
Working here is where I first got certified as a paid fireman, six years ago. I got certified as a volunteer in 2013. I’ve been doing it a while, but not professionally until about five or six years ago. I’ve been a paramedic for 15 years. Ambulance riding was fun, and I learned a lot, but I like fire fighting better.
What have been some memorable moments?
A lot of our time spent with each other. We have a good time with each other, cooking and family here. I enjoy having everyone’s family come - not just mine - and get to meet the guys’ wives and kids.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Well, obviously fight fire and get to do the thing I love to do, but I also enjoy taking care of the patients. I have been a paramedic for so long and have so much experience in it. I really do enjoy riding the calls; working on an ambulance you get call after call after call, and it kind of wears on you. We ride a lot of calls here, but it’s not anything like that. Even though we’re doing the same job when we get there, it’s kind of different that way.
What is something about your job that you wish people knew about, that you don’t think they do?
I believe people don’t know that we know as much medical knowledge as we do. Every one of us has advanced certifications that even paramedics have. A lot of people don’t know that we go to medical calls and help people off the floor. We handle wrecks and hazmat. There’s just so much we do that people don’t know about.
