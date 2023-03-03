Wallace State Community College’s Theatre program is excited to announce its upcoming production of "The Robber Bridegroom," a bluegrass musical comedy with music and lyrics by Alfred Uhry and Robert Waldman, and book by Alfred Uhry.
Set in 18th century Mississippi, "The Robber Bridegroom" tells the story of a gentleman bandit and the woman he loves. The play combines elements of folktales, fables, and historical fact to create a unique and entertaining experience for audiences.
The production will feature a talented cast of student actors and will be directed by Theatre program instructor Angela Green. The show will run for three days at Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre beginning March 10. Shows will be held at 7 p.m. March 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. on March 12.
"’The Robber Bridegroom’" is a beloved classic that has thrilled audiences for decades, and we are honored to bring it to the stage," said Green. "We are confident that audiences will love this production and we encourage everyone to come out and see it."
The cast list for “The Robber Bridegroom” includes Rayce Cleghorn of Cullman as Jamie Lockart, Zach Holmes of Cullman as Clemment Musgrove, Yvonne Wakaimba of Gadsden as Salome, Tori Dahlgren of Gardendale and Isabel Newby (understudy) of of Cullman as Rosamund, Graham Gilbreath of Vinemont as Little Harp, Alex Bragwell of Albertville as Big Harp, Taz Whaley of Hancevile as Goat, Annsley Nuss of Addison as Airie, Em Sharp of Cullman as Goat’s Mother, and Isaac Hollis of Oneonta as Square Dance Caller. Other actors in the ensemble include Kaylie Ellis, Ellie Gilliland, Makenzie Johnson, Amanda McClendon and Kaitlyn Smith, all of Cullman; Kristian Howell of Blountsville; Hunter Miller of Addison; Lillian Simmons of Petal, Miss.; Ellanora Slusser of Bremen; and Jay Williams of Decatur. Crew members include Kenzie Walker of Blountsville and Marcos Zapian of Cullman as spotlight operators.
Admission is a $10 donation for adults and $5 for students and children 12 and under. Tickets for "The Robber Bridegroom" can be reserved by contacting Melissa Lawler at 256-352-8277 or melissa.lawler@wallacestate.edu or purchased at the door. The Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre is located in the Garlan Gudger Student Center.
