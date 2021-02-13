The Cullman Times Editor Amy Henderson has been elected to the Alabama Press Association Foundation board of directors. The foundation serves to support journalism education through grants, summer internships for member newspapers and scholarships for students.
The Foundation board of directors maintains a relationship with journalism schools across the state, meeting on a campus each spring. During these meetings, members attend a journalism class, visit the student newspaper and connect with faculty and students.
“I’m excited to join the Foundation board as I believe it’s so important to support journalism education and help young journalists get the experience that is going to put them on a path to a career in newspapers,” said Henderson. “Our industry has changed in how we do things, but the ‘why’ has not changed and, now, more than ever, local journalism is important to our communities and our nation."
