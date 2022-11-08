Wallace State Community College’s Allegro Dance Theatre is partnering with Ballet South and the Cullman Community Theatre to present The Nutcracker Friday-Sunday, Nov. 18-20, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
This will be the third year for the performance of The Nutcracker. The performance showcases dancers in Wallace State’s Dance program, Ballet South, and members of the Cullman Community Theatre. The production is led by Brooke Desnoës, Wallace State’s Dance instructor and owner of Ballet South.
“This is the most beautiful Nutcracker I have ever choreographed,” said Desnoës. “The process of working with Allegro Dance Theatre, Ballet South, and Cullman Community Theatre has been a joy. This is truly a community production! There are new costumes, special effects, and rumor has it that Santa will be attending each performance and welcoming children as they arrive!”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and can be purchased in advance at www.balletsouth.booktix.com or at the door.
Other upcoming performances from Wallace State Performing Arts programs include:
Christmas Spectacular, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., at Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program
Broadway Night, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., at the Burrow Center Recital Hall, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program
The Robber Bridegroom, March 10-12 at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, by the Wallace State Theatre program
Dance Showcase, March 23 at 7 p.m., at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, by the Allegro Dance Theatre
Down by the Riverside: The Roots of Gospel Music, April 13-15 at 7 p.m., at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, by the Wallace State Singers and Concert Choir
Big Band Dance, April 21 at 7 p.m., at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, by the Wallace State Jazz Band
Spring Under the Stars, April 27 at 6:30 p.m., at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program
For more information, contact Melissa Lawler at 256-352-8277 or melissa.lawler@wallacestate.edu.