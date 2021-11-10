Wallace State Community College’s Allegro Dance Theatre will present The Nutcracker - Clara’s Dream Nov. 19-21 at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre. Partnering with Ballet South, the performances will feature Wallace State students selected to dance in the Allegro Dance Theatre and students of Ballet South, a local ballet company founded by WSCC Dance Instructor Brooke Desnoës.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Admission is $12 and can be paid at the door or purchased in advance at https://balletsouth.booktix.com/.
“I am so happy to bring The Nutcracker back to the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre as a live show,” said Desnoës. “This year’s production is a partnership between the WSCC Allegro Dance Theatre and the newly-formed Ballet South, and also features over 25 community cast members.”
The Nutcracker - Clara’s Dream spotlights segments of the 1892 ballet which feature Clara, the daughter in a family that gathers with friends on Christmas Eve. She is gifted a Nutcracker which proves to have magical powers that transport her on adventures with the Mouse King, toy soldiers, the Sugarplum Fairy, an Arabian Princess and more.
“The audience can expect beautiful dancing, digital projections, live music, new costumes and a lot of happy energy on the stage,” Desnoës said. “There really is not a better way to usher in the holidays than a magical Nutcracker performance. Our presentation is family friendly and is about 50 minutes in length and great for all ages.”
The cast for The Nutcracker - Clara’s Dream includes from Wallace State’s Allegro Dance Theatre, Ellie Gilliland (Mouse Queen, Snowflake, Spanish Dancer, Flower) and Annabelle Howze (Snowflake) of Cullman, Alyson Graves (Shepherdess, Flower) and Marianna Willoughby (Sugar Plum Fairy) of Blountsville, Emma Grace Lane (Snow Princess) of Tuscumbia, Brianna McAnnally (Snow Princess) of Dora, Morgan Smith (Snowflake) of Corner, and Anna Sutherland (Snowflake, Arabian Princess, Flower) of Gardendale. Other principal dancers include Brooklyn Schlosser (Clara) and Lily Howze (Nutcracker, Spanish Dancer) from Ballet South and Wallace State student Timothy Bolin (Uncle Drosselmeyer).
Other upcoming performances from Wallace State Performing Arts programs include:
- Christmas Spectacular, Dec. 9, by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs
- Night of Jazz, Feb. 10, 2022, featuring Wallace State faculty and friends
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by Wallace State Theatre, March 18-20, 2022
- Dazzle Me, Disney!, by the Wallace State Singers, April 7-9, 2022
- Big Band Dance, by the Wallace State Jazz Band, April 15, 2022
- Dance Spring Showcase by the Allegro Dance Theatre, April 22, 2022
- Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26, 2022
- For more information about these and other events contact Jessica Chairez at 256.352.8277 or jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu and visit wallacestate.edu/fpa.
