Change is in the air for The Link of Cullman County as seven new members of the non-profit’s board of directors attended their first board meeting on Friday.
Marlene Fine, Richard Collins, Bridgette Walker, Melissa Haigh, Kris Graves, Scott Carpenter and Eric Graves are the newest members the 11-member board of directors, joining Chairman Chris Hopper, Vice-Chair Meredith Easterwood, Secretary Jerry Smith and board member Sherry Henry.
The Link of Cullman County offers many services to community members, with everything from job training classes, adult and child literacy programs, mental or emotional support, supervised visitations, monthly community meals or a chance to take a hot shower.
For those in need of something that The Link does not offer, the organization also serves as a connection to other non-profits, churches or organizations that can lend a hand.
After attending their first meeting Friday morning, several of the new members spoke to The Times about how they felt about joining the board, some of their connections with The Link and some their goals as board members.
Graves said she has been a volunteer for the The Link for a couple years, and is excited to be joining the board and being a part of the organization’s leadership.
She said one of the things that she loves about The Link is their love for the community and their neighbors, and that is the same way she feels about the people of Cullman County, so she wants to help the organization keep growing and offering a helping hand.
“We share the same heart on that, so continuing to grow in the community and get other people involved to help each other out and love on each other,” she said.
Haigh said she and her son have spent time volunteering for The Link, and the pastor of her church — Grace Chapel’s Trae Norrell — was the previous chairman of the board and asked her if she would be interested in joining.
She said it is a privelege to be asked to join, and even though she was already familiar with The Link as a volunteer, she was impressed when seeing just how many services the organization offers for the community.
“It’s amazing what they do here at The Link, and they’re involved in a lot of different aspects,” she said. “As a new board member, I’m still learning what they do. It’s impressive how many aspects they touch, so it’s a privilege.”
Fine, an accountant, had already been working with The Link’s accounting and monthly financial statements, and now she has joined the board as its new treasurer.
After working with the organization’s numbers for a long time, she said she is looking forward to being involved with the more personal aspects of The Link as well.
“I’ve been behind the scenes for many years, so to actually be able to sit in on board meetings and see some of the things that are off-paper, so to speak, and some of the actions, it feels really exciting.
Collins said he first got involved with The Link through his church and with a project his daughter led to raise money for the non-profit last year, and he has known The Link’s Director of Community Development Melissa Betts and Director of Neighbor Relations Julie Hall for many years.
As an attorney who has clients who are sometimes in need of support, he said he has also become familiar with many of the services that The Link offers, and is happy to be a part of the board to see those continue to grow.
“It feels great,” he said. “I’ve been in church most of my life, but this is one way to actually put some actions to your words.”
Casey said he first started working in the Master’s Hands Food Pantry three years ago when it was still a part of Daystar Church, and he followed the food pantry when it moved to The Link.
“I’ve been with Master’s Hands so long that I feel like it’s my program,” he said.
While that will remain a focus for him as he joins the board, Casey said he is also looking forward to learning more about some of The Link’s other programs and may work in some of those as he looks for ways to help out his neighbors.
“The Link has provided me with a way to show others God’s love,” he said.
Board Chairman Chris Hopper said the new board members will work together with the board’s returning members to serve as the governing body for The Link to implement new policies, consider new staff members and serve as a guide as it continues to grow.
“They’re kind of like the captain of the ship,” he said.
With seven new members and four returning members, there are a lot of new faces who will be serving as the non-profit’s guides, and that is always an exciting opportunity for fresh ideas and viewpoints, he said.
“If you look at a body of water, you’ve got to have continual flow in order for it to stay healthy,” he said. “Anytime that you don’t have new blood coming in and old blood going out, it becomes stagnant.”
Hopper said The Link is always looking for volunteers and financial supporters, and encouraged anyone who may want to spare some of their time or money to consider helping out The Link in its mission to help out its neighbors.
With the new faces coming aboard, The Link is in a good position to continue offering the programs and services that it currently does and continue to grow to meet all of the needs of the community, he said.
“I’m really excited about the future of this board and this organization,” he said. “I really feel like we’re going to level up in our efforts in aiding the community and building those Christ-like relationships with our neighbors.”
