The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention joined local and state leaders on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to present a check in the amount of $1,521,900 to local grantee organizations in Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District. The Link of Cullman County was one of those organizations.
“The Link of Cullman County has been able to expand our reach and approach for parenting education in Cullman County through the Children’s Trust Fund grant,” said Melissa Betts, Executive Director of The Link of Cullman County. “We offer Active Parenting by age/stage, 24/7 Dad, and have added The Nurturing Families Initiative this year. Nurturing Families takes an individualized approach to parenting educate based on the identified needs of each family. During 2022 we expanded our facilities to better reach children and families. The Nurturing Place has already served over 85 families from August-December 2022. A ribbon cutting for this new space is set for early spring.”
The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, also known as the Children’s Trust Fund, provides annual funding to community-based programs across the state that are dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. This year, the agency awarded a total of 175 grants statewide to a range of prevention efforts, including parent education, home visiting, fatherhood, mentoring, respite care, and community awareness programs.
“The Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention looks forward each year to participating in our annual district check presentations,”said Sallye Longshore, director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention. “These events provide opportunities to highlight the outstanding work of our agency’s funded programs in each of the state’s Seven Congressional Districts. These community-based entities implement evidence-based programs to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect in Alabama.”
Tuesday’s check presentation included 21 grants to local organizations working throughout Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District. Joining The Link in receiving funding are: Family Success Center of Etowah County, Inc., United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Alabama, Jasper Area Family Services Center, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast AL, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals, Inc., Sheffield City School, Gadsden City Schools, United Way’s Success By 6, Hospice of Marshall County- Shepherd’s Cove, Family Services of North Alabama, and Gadsden State Community College.
According to the 2021 Alabama Kids Count Data Book, there were 48,077 reports of child abuse and neglect in the state. The data also included 11,603 victims that year.
“Over 48,000 children…that is staggering when you consider the long term impact abuse and neglect has on children,” said Betts. “That is why every opportunity to impact a family is an important opportunity for us to make the most of.”
For more information on The Link’s Parenting Education, call 256-775-0028.