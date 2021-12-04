The Link of Cullman County’s annual Giving Campaign kicked off this week, and the nonprofit is looking for help from the community in continuing its mission to help the people of the county work toward personal and relational wholeness.
Director of Community Development Melissa Betts said 100 percent of all donations received by The Link will go back into the four main services that it provides for residents who have educational, physical or emotional needs.
The first of those services is neighbor services, such as resource referrals, the food pantry, housing assistance or other tangible needs.
The next is family services, which includes supervised visitation, parenting/co-parenting courses and the newly-created fatherhood Initiative courses.
The Link’s educational services include its Volunteers in Public Schools program, adult literacy tutoring, after school child tutoring, English as a second language courses and financial literacy.
Lastly, renewal services include anger management, boundaries, private classes at the detention center and recover home and the ONE-eighty reentry program.
“We use 100 percent of our donations to go back into those service provisions,” Betts said.
To go along with monetary donations, Betts said item donations, such as gently used furniture or basic household items, are also welcome by The Link, and the nonprofit is always looking for volunteers who want to help out in a more personal way.
To find out how to donate monetarily or donate items to The Link, visit linkingcullman.org/donate.
The theme of this year’s giving campaign is “On My Way,” which is meant to signify the idea that everyone is on their own path for growth.
Everyone — including The Link itself — is in a different place from where they started, and while some people may be where they want to be and others may still working at it, everyone is walking the path to grow as a person, Betts said.
“The things that people do to help The Link helps us help our neighbors on their journey towards wholeness,” she said.
