The Link of Cullman County are combating learning loss and preparing students for the upcoming school year with its Summer Enrichment Camp, which kicked off Monday and will be ongoing through July 6.
The twice-weekly camp (held Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 until 3 p.m.) gives students the opportunity to retain the information they covered over the previous school year rather than lose it to the distractions of summer vacation.
Literacy Coordinator for the Link, Dakota Trammell says that while Monday will serve as an academic learning day focusing on math, reading and science skills; Wednesday will be a day focused more on personal enrichment with guest speakers from the community talking to students on a range of topics from mental health to yoga.
“We’ve been coming up with ways to get students to engage differently, and to see what all our community has to offer,” Trammell says.
Wednesday, June 8 Christian Author Caris Snider of the book Anxiety Elephants will speak about the importance mental health. Other guests include Manifest Yoga, Sips and Strokes hosting an art class, and Link board members discussing physical health.
The Link’s 180 Case Manager John Wright says the Summer Enrichment Program has been a vital asset in the education of his two sons.
“I think one of the most important things is that they continue doing it. With students, they’ll forget a lot of what they learned and the first part school is just catching back up. This keeps them fresh,” Wright says.
Wright also says that he has seen the program boost students’ confidence in subjects where they may have struggled previously.
“They are able to get more 1-on-1 attention in a non-structured academic setting, and they have an opportunity to play. For young kids playtime is learning,” Wright says.