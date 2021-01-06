Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.