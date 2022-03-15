The Foundry Farm and its new hen house will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The farm is one part of The Foundry Ministries based in Bessemer.
The show will premiere locally on WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham on Sunday, March 20, at 6:30 a.m. and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central time.
“In eight seasons with the show, Foundry Farm is one of the most impactful stories I’ve had the privilege to cover. The folks involved with this ministry are reuniting families and giving people hope as they find ways to overcome addictions to alcohol and drugs,” said Simply Southern TV co-host Mary Wilson. “It makes it even more inspiring to know how the community in Cullman stepped up to build a hen house, which represents over $50,000 in donations. It provides work opportunities for residents as well as eggs they can use for their own meals or sell.”
Viewers also can catch the show on the following channels:
WLTZ-TV 38 in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturdays at 5 p.m.
WPMI-TV 15 in Mobile on Sundays at 6 a.m.
WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Sundays at 9 a.m.
WAKA-TV 8 in Montgomery on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
WTVY-TV 4 in Dothan on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
RFD-TV cable network on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
Simply Southern TV is a 30-minute show that celebrates Alabama’s farmers, gardeners, makers, rural communities and one-of-a-kind destinations. Episodes are also available on the show’s website at www.SimplySouthernTV.net.
Simply Southern TV is presented by the Alabama Farmers Federation, but it’s made possible through sponsorships. Those include major sponsor Alabama Farmers Cooperative; supporting sponsor Alfa Insurance; sustaining sponsors Alabama Catfish Producers, Alabama Soybean Producers; and Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers; and contributing sponsors Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama Farm Credit, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and Sweet Grown Alabama.
