Cullman City Clerk Wes Moore takes notes from the hall outside the Lucille N. Galin Auditorium at city hall during a special called meeting Tuesday evening. In order to meet the 10 person state ordinance on public gatherings, Moore and others, including Mayor Woody Jacobs stood just outside the council auditorium with doors open. The order is for non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance, but the council decided to be extra cautious. This photo was awarded first place for Best News Photo in the Alabama Press Association Media Awards.