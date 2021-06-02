The Cullman Times earned 23 awards in the Alabama Press Association Media Awards this year in categories including best photo, best local education coverage, best in-depth news coverage and best color ads.
Winners in select categories of the 2021 Media Awards were announced last week by Dee Ann Campbell, chairman of the AMA Contest Committee. This year, 23 publications submitted 495 entries in the annual contest. The South Carolina Press Association membership judged the entries.
First place awards in many categories and divisions yet to be announced will be presented in conjunction with the 2021 APA Summer Convention banquet awards program later this month.
In all, The Cullman Times received seven first-place awards.
“We are proud of the work we do every day as a community newspaper and appreciate this recognition by our peers,” said General Manager Katherine Miller. “Most importantly, we believe these awards are a reflection on the relationship we have with our readers and advertisers. They provide input and support and we’re very thankful for the relationship we have with them.”
The awards received were:
Editorial
Best Local Education Coverage, first place by Tyler Hanes, Amy Henderson and Benjamin Bullard
Best In-Depth News Coverage, first place for “Connection lost” by Amy Henderson
Best Local Sports Column, first place for “Shot clock in hoops? Depends who you ask” by Jake Winfrey
Best News Photo, first place for “Taking notes, following rules” by Amanda Shavers
Best Business Story or Column, 2nd for for “Funerals at a distance” and 3rd place for “Tap man” both by Benjamin Bullard
Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage, 2nd for “Reliving Holly Pond’s streak-busting victory against Cold Springs” and 3rd place “Reliving Cullman baseball’s memorable run to 2002 state title” both by Winfrey
Best Feature Story Coverage, 2nd place for “She hugged everyone” by Bullard
Best Sports Feature Story, 2nd place for “Cullman product Thomas turns heads at Troy” by Winfrey
Best Editorial, 2nd place “The new openness of open meetings” by Henderson
Best Niche Publication - Newsprint or Glossy (”Salute to Industry”), 2nd place
Best Special Section - Newsprint (”Profile 2020”), 3rd place
Best Niche Publication (”2020 Cullman County Graduation”), 3rd place
Best Human Interest Column, 3rd place for “Anatomy of a mistake” by Henderson
Best News Feature Story Coverage, 3rd place for “Orange plant good” by Bullard
Advertising
Best Color Ad, half-page size or under, first place for “Boozer Eyecare” by Jennifer Jones
Best Color Ad, over half-page size, first place for “Margaronas” by Sarah King
Best Classified Display Ad, first place for “Bama Air” by Jones
Best Signature Page, 2nd place for “New Year’s Don’t Drink and Drive” by King, and Jones
Best Presentation of Online Advertising, 3rd place for cullmantimes.com
Best Classifieds Page or Section, 3rd place by Debbie Miller, staff
Best Niche Publication for “2020 Cullman County Graduation” by Katherine Miller, staff
