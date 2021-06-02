Wes Moore

Cullman City Clerk Wes Moore takes notes from the hall outside the Lucille N. Galin Auditorium at city hall during a special called meeting Tuesday evening. In order to meet the 10 person state ordinance on public gatherings, Moore and others, including Mayor Woody Jacobs stood just outside the council auditorium with doors open. The order is for non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance, but the council decided to be extra cautious. This photo was awarded first place for Best News Photo in the Alabama Press Association Media Awards.

 By Amanda Shavers

The Cullman Times earned 23 awards in the Alabama Press Association Media Awards this year in categories including best photo, best local education coverage, best in-depth news coverage and best color ads.

Winners in select categories of the 2021 Media Awards were announced last week by Dee Ann Campbell, chairman of the AMA Contest Committee. This year, 23 publications submitted 495 entries in the annual contest. The South Carolina Press Association membership judged the entries.

First place awards in many categories and divisions yet to be announced will be presented in conjunction with the 2021 APA Summer Convention banquet awards program later this month.

In all, The Cullman Times received seven first-place awards.

“We are proud of the work we do every day as a community newspaper and appreciate this recognition by our peers,” said General Manager Katherine Miller. “Most importantly, we believe these awards are a reflection on the relationship we have with our readers and advertisers. They provide input and support and we’re very thankful for the relationship we have with them.”

The awards received were:

Editorial

Best Local Education Coverage, first place by Tyler Hanes, Amy Henderson and Benjamin Bullard

Best In-Depth News Coverage, first place for “Connection lost” by Amy Henderson

Best Local Sports Column, first place for “Shot clock in hoops? Depends who you ask” by Jake Winfrey

Best News Photo, first place for “Taking notes, following rules” by Amanda Shavers

Best Business Story or Column, 2nd for for “Funerals at a distance” and 3rd place for “Tap man” both by Benjamin Bullard

Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage, 2nd for “Reliving Holly Pond’s streak-busting victory against Cold Springs” and 3rd place “Reliving Cullman baseball’s memorable run to 2002 state title” both by Winfrey

Best Feature Story Coverage, 2nd place for “She hugged everyone” by Bullard

Best Sports Feature Story, 2nd place for “Cullman product Thomas turns heads at Troy” by Winfrey

Best Editorial, 2nd place “The new openness of open meetings” by Henderson

Best Niche Publication - Newsprint or Glossy (”Salute to Industry”), 2nd place

Best Special Section - Newsprint (”Profile 2020”), 3rd place

Best Niche Publication (”2020 Cullman County Graduation”), 3rd place

Best Human Interest Column, 3rd place for “Anatomy of a mistake” by Henderson

Best News Feature Story Coverage, 3rd place for “Orange plant good” by Bullard

Advertising

Best Color Ad, half-page size or under, first place for “Boozer Eyecare” by Jennifer Jones

Best Color Ad, over half-page size, first place for “Margaronas” by Sarah King

Best Classified Display Ad, first place for “Bama Air” by Jones

Best Signature Page, 2nd place for “New Year’s Don’t Drink and Drive” by King, and Jones

Best Presentation of Online Advertising, 3rd place for cullmantimes.com

Best Classifieds Page or Section, 3rd place by Debbie Miller, staff

Best Niche Publication for “2020 Cullman County Graduation” by Katherine Miller, staff

