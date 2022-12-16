Members of the West Point High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) were commended by the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) on their national achievements.
Superintendent Shane Barnette said that the West Point students who, as a group, ended the year with a second place finish at the National FFA contest were giving the Holly Pond FFA — another highly decorated group within the district — "a run for their money" just prior to the start of the board's meeting.
West Point High's FFA sponsor Ethan Lake said that the acknowledgement was especially meaningful because "Agriculture programs are so undervalued" in other areas across the state. Lake said that programs like the FFA enabled students to find avenues to create a successful future other than through sports or academics.
"These students are the cream of the crop. I would put these five kids to do anything and I wouldn't have to worry about it again because I know that it would be done the right way. To an ag teacher and an educator that means a lot," Lake said.
Four students were recognized for their top ten finishes and were re-presented the prize belt buckles that were earned by doing so.
Ashlyn Shedd was recognized for placing fourth in reasons (to join FFA) at SLE, first in reasons at the Alabama State FFA contest, 9th in swine at the Alabama State FFA contest. Shedd also received high individual rankings in the Judge Me contest.
Madisyn Shedd was recognized for placing third overall, sixth in reasons and ninth in swine at the state FFA contest.
Olivia Roberts was recognized for placing 8th overall, sixth in sheep and goats at the state FFA contest in addition to receiving high individual rankings at the Cullman County Fair.
Etta Hudson was recognized for placing first in sheep and goats and seventh overall at the state FFA contest.
Hayden Hinkle received an honorable mention from Lake who said that, although Hinkle was a late addition to the team and was unable to compete in the state contest, that he was an "extremely valuable" member of the judging team in the national competition.
As a group the West Point High FFA team collected the following six top-ten finishes: Third in Judge Me, fourth in SLE, ninth in Boilermaker, first at the Cullman County Fair, first in the state FFA contest and first in the North District FFA contest.
The board also recognized Parkside Elementary School Counsellor Kim Crumbley for having received the Counseling Program of Distinction award and for being named the Alabama Elementary Counselor of the Year.
Kerry Neighbors was also recognized for being named the 2023 Board President at last month's meeting. Neighbors took a moment at the meetings conclusion to speak highly of his fellow board members and his time spent as Board Chairman.
"I've learned a lot from these guys. Just as a person I'd like to think after serving four years with these guys that I'm better for it," Neighbors said. "It's been a pretty tough little go, but it seems like the things that we're hearing from our schools are not the same things we were hearing a couple of years ago with Covid and sickness and all that. They are a lot more positive, and this is the same group that was with you all along and God love 'em and I appreciate them."
In other business the board:
Approved a request from Good Hope High School to pay Tammy Aaron $60 a month for carrying activity buses for inspection to paid using local school funds.
Approved the request of Good Hope High School to pay the following for work performed with the Good Hope football program over the summer: Mitchell Witcher ($650), Phillip Keef ($2600), Wesley Waters ($500), Richard Taft Dillashaw ($500), Tyler Hudson ($1600), Patrick McDonald ($500) and Phillip Tyler Nunnelley ($1600).
Approved the request from Good Hope Middle School to pay Brian Scott Brown $1,000 as the 2022-2023 Athletic Director to be paid using local school funds.
Approved the request from Hanceville High School to pay Michael Chandler a $1,000 stipend for maintenance of the baseball field to be paid using local school funds.
Approved for Jeffrey Greer to be a substitute (paid $18 per hour) for the Parkside Afterhours Program.
Approved the out of state field trip request from Fairview High School for the cheerleading team to attend the National Cheer Competition in Orlando, FL on February 9, 2023. Candi Martin and Lacey Sizemore will be supervising the trip.
Approved the bid of $940,000 from Craft Associates for the construction of the new welding shop at Holly Pond High School.