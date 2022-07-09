Tony and Veronica Caamardella have built their marriage on a foundation of their shared Christian faith that influences everything from their preferences in music to the way they interact with customers of Tony’s business, Economy Stump Grinding. and with their recent participation in The Chosen online series — which depicts the life and gospel of Jesus Christ — the couple have found yet another way to share their beliefs.
For the Caarmadellas, the series plays a sentimental role as well as a spiritual one as they began their courtship under the strict lockdown regulations during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started our relationship with faith, and at the time churches weren’t meeting. We would watch some church services online from Church of the Highlands, and we eventually heard about this show and we would start watching that,” Tony said.
“As soon as I started watching it, I was just in awe,” Veronica said.
Created by Dallas Jenkins — whose father co-authored the popular Left Behind book series — The Chosen has gained accolades from fans and critics alike for its nuanced approach to depicting the life of Christ. Rather than simply reenacting the words of Scripture, the series reads between the lines, without contradicting them, and injects elements of humor, drama and societal narratives in order to captivate viewers and bring biblical characters to life.
“It’s filmed in such a way that just draws people in, and shows you that these people [biblical character] were actual people,” Veronica said. Tony added that “It shows you that [the Bible] isn’t a dry book, like some people think that it is. ... It’s easier to have a personal relationship [with Christ] when you see him as an actual person.”
Season 1 raised $10 million. With creators insistent that the show remain free to watch, production costs are funded through a “pay it forward” model that relies on fans and donations.
One such call-to-action was received by the Caamardellas in the form of an email requesting extras for the scene depicting the miracle of the loaves and fishes in which Christ fed 5,000 followers with five loaves of bread and two fish. After filling out the application, which stated that participants would need to cover their own travel and accommodations as well as provide their own costumes, the couple were accepted and quickly got to work.
“Tony’s costume was provided by Destiny Church, and the ladies there that make all their costumes for their plays. I put most of mine together from things I found at the Foundry and stuff I had laying around,” Veronica said.
Veronica recalled the scene of arriving in the small Texas town of Midlothian as one more reminiscent of a music festival than a film set. With the scene being filmed over two days and requiring two groups of extras, more than 10,000 fans of the show flooded the town. Unlike the aftermath following more rambunctious crowds, Veronica said the quaint Texan town was left no worse for wear.
“Seeing 10,000 people in this little town in Texas was just so beautiful. There was no litter anywhere, even the porta-potties were spotless. People just conducted themselves with such kindness. It shows you that’s how we can all be. It was like a small glimpse of the utopia of heaven,” Veronica said.
The couple were selected to be included in a group of 1,000 extras to participate in the filming of an additional scene to take place the following night. That came with the bonus of Jonathan Roumie — the actor portraying Christ — leading the group in the Lord’s prayer in Aramaic.
This experience has given the couple more ways to expand their ministry of sharing their faith with others. Veronica said that while Tony works grinding a customer’s stumps, she is busy speaking with the customers and sharing her faith. Their car has even been adorned with decals featuring quotes and a QR code for more information about the series.
“It gives us a way to have real representations of these people when we share God,” Veronica said.
“If you are a person that doesn’t feel like you’re an evangelist, you can just talk about the show. You’re still talking about Christ and sharing your faith and the message, but it’s an easy way to start that conversation,” Tony said.