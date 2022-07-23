While Brooke Desnoes is passionate about fine arts, her mission is sharing the arts with her community. On July 29, her Ballet South dance company will bring its production of “Peter and the Wolf” to Stonebridge Farms.
The Ballet South Company will tell the story of a disobedient young boy, Peter, who defies his grandfather — played by Ben South — and climbs over his garden wall. But the consequences come quickly when he is confronted by a wolf. Peter turns to his friends Duck, Cat and Bird to help him capture the wolf and safely transport him to a nearby zoo.
The themes of a community, working together for the benefit of everyone, are displayed through the performance and are also present in the dancers and director. Having launched a new community outreach program, Dance4All, in May, Desnoes is hoping to deepen the community’s appreciation for the arts.
“We live in an area where sometimes we just don’t ever see it and don’t know what it is. So we are hoping to have some free performances and go into the schools and offer some lectures or demos. We just want to show kids that it’s there,” Desnoes said.
But as Desnoes is well aware, to become proficient in ballet takes dedication and lessons with hours of practice, which for some may be unfeasible from a financial standpoint. It would be a cruel thing to — as Desnoes said — “to give a child a piece of cake and then rip it away.” Which is why Desnoes has made it a habit of offering scholarships for students who display a passion for dance that might otherwise fade away.
Desnoes tells of a student who she instructed during her time in France, who was enthralled with ballet, but due a deformity in her hand, was constantly overlooked. After offering her a scholarship in her bilingual dance studio, the student became fascinated by the English speaking dancers and in turn began studying English, eventually receiving a scholarship to Duke University.
“That’s just an example of how we planted a seed and nurtured it and then we got to watch it grow into something great. That’s what we are wanting to do here,” Desnoes said.
To Desnoes, ballet and the arts are meant for everyone to appreciate and participate in. She said ballet is one the greatest equalizers — empowering some, while humbling others.
“When you walk into the studio everyone comes in on equal ground. When you step up to that bar and go to lift your leg in the air [your background] doesn’t matter, it’s going to take work or you’re not going to be able to do it,” Desnoes said.
While her students are unaware just who within the company is receiving scholarships, they do know that the performances they spend countless hours preparing for is the source of their funding. She wants her students not only to learn ballet, but how to use that skill set to enrich the lives of others. This lesson of giving back is at the heart of what being an artist truly means to Desnoes — that it is meant to be shared.
“Dance is a performing art, the reason we perform as dancers is to make the audience feel something. Every time we take the stage we are giving back, and to be able to match that same concept with something tangible like a scholarship is just great,” Desnoes said.
“Peter and The Wolf” will be performed at Stonebridge Farms on Friday, July 29 at 6 p.m. with dinner provided. Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased by visiting ballet-south.org.