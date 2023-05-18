Berlin residents have long regarded the service station known as “The Rock” as the community’s unofficial hub of activity. But just a short distance down the road from the store’s prominent spot at the intersection of U.S Highway 278 and County Road 747 is another community gathering place that’s earning a local reputation of its own: The Berlin Farmers Market.
First opened in 2020 as a place to showcase locally-grown produce from its high-visibility perch alongside the highway, the market got its start not long after Berlin itself became a town. On Saturday, May 13, the market served as ground zero for the commemoration of a big community milestone, as Berlin held its five-year anniversary celebration on the market’s spacious grounds in conjunction with the market’s 2023 opening day.
For area growers, the market makes for an ideal place to build face-to-face relationships with buyers, while offering them an up-close look at farm-fresh food that sets itself apart from big-box retail fare. This year marks the first time area beef farmer Kyle Morris will be taking his Mulberry Cattle Farm brand on the road, after growing his direct-to-consumer business online at mulberrybendcattle.com.
“It’s our first time here at Berlin, and our first time at a physical market anywhere,” said Morris. “We plan to be here throughout the season unless we run out of beef — and that would be a good problem to have.”
Staffed on Saturdays by Berlin town clerk Keirstyn Montgomery, the market has pop-up tailgate selling space for growers beyond the covered confines of its 8-unit vendor pavilion. Montgomery says market regulars, such as potted plant and vegetable grower Kathy Houston, will be on hand under the pavilion all through this summer, while kids can take advantage of the market’s participation in the POP (Power of Produce) program — a fun way to get children interested in eating healthy (and eating local) by offering market spending vouchers as a reward for sampling local produce.
Featuring a covered vending area with eight utility-serviced 12’ x 30’ vendor bays, the Berlin Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the late spring, summertime, and early fall. This year’s calendar finds the market operating weekly from now until Oct. 28, but Saturdays aren’t the only times you might find something good for sale there: The town also welcomes registered growers to roll in with their own pop-up shop offerings anytime on weekdays.
New growers interested in claiming remaining market space — either under the main canopy or simply as pop-up vendors — can get in touch with the town at 256-736-3138. For more information, visit the market’s web page at berlinal.gov/berlin-farmers-market.