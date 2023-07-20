Lots of people romanticize the farming life, but far fewer ever get the chance to carve out their own slice of rural paradise and make things grow through their own sweat equity.
It’s a good thing, then, that places like Cullman County’s Bagwell Blueberry Farm are there to bridge the gap. All year ‘round, owners Darrell and Karen Bagwell sweat it out on the 22-acre farm nestled just a short drive east of Cullman. Then when blueberry-picking time comes — typically in June and July — they open the property to basket-toting guests, who can capture a little of the outdoor agricultural spirit by heading into the bushes to harvest some take-home blueberries of their own.
This year’s blueberry season is all but over — but thankfully, the farm isn’t just about blueberries. At Cullman’s Festhalle Farmers Market (as well as Huntsville’s Greene Street Market and Bailey Cove Farmers Market), the couple rolls out a seasonal lineup of home-grown produce that pretty much covers all the Deep-South basics: tomatoes, corn, lettuce, broccoli, collard greens, cabbages, potatoes, okra, green beans, and even eggs.
“I became interested in farming by accident,” says Karen, a retired Good Hope teacher who jokes that she married into the pastime-turned vocation by getting hitched to a man who already knew a lifetime’s worth of stuff about making things grow.
She had a Cullman County career background in education; he was a mechanic from neighboring Walker County who possessed an indefatigable green thumb. Now married for almost 20 years, the Bagwells first purchased their patch of east Cullman County property in the early 2000s, and after putting their first blueberries in the ground in 2006, they eventually had a harvest sizable enough to turn the place into a seasonal “U-pick-it” operation.
Through the summertime blueberry season, there’s more to do at the Bagwells’ hidden-gem farm than simply pick a handful (or a basketful) of berries. Karen says the farm makes for a nice local day-trip destination where families can relax on the shores of the adjacent 8-Mile Creek, pause for a snack at a picnic table, or simply stroll the neatly-manicured grounds to learn a little about the agricultural life.
“In a busy year, sometimes there’ll be like 50 people here, all picking blueberries at once,” she says, while noting that the farm has become a routine stop on the North Alabama Agriplex’s annual itinerary of local farm tours.
Darrell admits that running a family-owned farm is a 12-month ton of hard work, but one that he and Karen have come to cherish as stewards of an agricultural tradition that, for many, has faded as the years have passed.
“The most enjoyment I get from it is seeing things grow: Taking a seed and planting it in February, then picking that huge tomato in June or July,” he says. “I always tell people, I inherited the ‘curse’ of farming from my granddad, and it’s something that just gets into you and ends up being something you love. Once you start, you really can’t quit.
“It’s also an activity that keeps you home with your family; that keeps you occupied in a productive way at your own home, where you can take care of the property you live on. You’re not always having to go on vacation to find something that you enjoy. Karen calls it a ‘reset,’ and for us, that’s what it is. Farming gets your mind off the cares and troubles of the world.”
Though blueberry season is over for 2023, the Bagwells say they’ll be at it again when the 2024 harvest rolls around — and they’ll be inviting folks out for more “U-pick-it” fun next June. In the meantime, keep up with all the other seasonal produce the Bagwells offer (as well as their next farmers market stop) by following the Bagwell Blueberry Farm (@bagwellblueberryfarm) on Facebook.