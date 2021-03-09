In this Jan. 6, 2020 photo, William Chase Johnson arrives at the Lowndes County Courthouse in Hayneville, Ala. The 19-year-old charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama sheriff was denied youthful-offender status. The Montgomery Advertiser reported William Chase Johnson appeared in court Monday, March 8, 2021, where he also pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.