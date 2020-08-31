The Cullman City Council approved a tax abatement during Monday night’s meeting for an unnamed company that is looking to make a multimillion dollar capital investment in the city.
The company, operating under the name Project York, is currently in the planning stages of a $24.25 million investment in the city, which would add 130 new jobs.
As part of the abatement, the company will be exempt from the state and city’s noneducational ad valorem taxes and any construction related transaction taxes for the next 10 years.
City Council President Jenny Folsom said the company is still in the early stages of its planning, and the tax abatement was part of its proposal to consider a move into the city.
“A tax abatement right now for a new project means what you’re giving up is something that you don’t even have yet,” she said. “If the project comes about and is in Cullman, it would be to abate just the city’s portions of the taxes.”
The council also approved a special event request from Javon Daniel of the Cullman Lions Club to hold the Cullman County Fair Parade on Oct. 3 from 1:50-3 p.m.
In other business, the council:
- Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2020-41 to amend regulations for small cell technology facilities.
- Passed Resolution 2020-121 to apply for Fiscal Year 2021 AIP funds for Cullman Regional Airport.
- Passed Resolution 2020-122 to canvass the official 2020 Municipal Election results.
- Passed Resolution 2020-123 to issue certificate of election for Mayor Woody Jacobs.
- Passed Resolution 2020-124 to issue certificate of election for Cullman City Council Place 1 Andy “Coach” Page.
- Passed Resolution 2020-125 to issue certificate of election for Cullman City Council Place 2 David Moss, Jr..
- Passed Resolution 2020-126 to issue certificate of election for Cullman City Council Place 3 Johnny Cook.
- Passed Resolution 2020-127 to issue certificate of election for Cullman City Council Place 4 Clint Hollingsworth.
- Passed Resolution 2020-128 to issue certificate of election for Cullman City School Board Place 2 Chris Branham.
- Passed Resolution 2020-129 to issue certificate of election for Cullman City School Board Place 3 Cheryl Harrison.
- Passed Resolution 2020-130 to issue certificate of election for Cullman City School Board Place 4 Jason Neal.
- Passed Resolution 2020-131 to award the bid for tree removal and stump grinding at Heritage Park to the lowest responsible bidder, Michael’s Tree Service, in the amount not to exceed $4,700.
- Passed Resolution 2020-133 to award bid for 24th Street traffic signal to the lowest responsible bidder, Stone and Sons.
- Appointed Leslie Echols to the Wellstone Board of Directors.
