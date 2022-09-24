Oktoberfest Ribbon Cutting

Past and present burgermeisters gathered with event sponsors and city officials to cut the ribbon for 2021 Oktoberfest.

It is once again that time of year when Cullman residents raise a stein and join in the annual Oktoberfest celebration. While the main events take place from Thursday, Sept. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 1, several businesses are beginning early. Here is a breakdown of events and venues to celebrate this year.

Today (Sept. 24) through Oct. 2 local restaurants will adapt their menus and feature both traditional and modernized German dishes. To get a “Taste of Oktoberfest” visit these establishments and go online for more on Oktoberfest.

  • 412 Public House
  • Busy Bee Cafe
  • Dreher’s
  • Hank’s Sports Bar and Grill and Rumors Deli
  • Ledger’s Steakhouse
  • Freddie Day Catering
  • Karma’s Coffeehouse

Goat Island Brewing will also be holding an all-day “Goattoberfest” event today until 11 p.m. featuring a beer tent, goat petting zoo and food trucks serving up German inspired street food.

Monday, Sept. 26

5-7 p.m.: St. John’s Church German Dinner.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

4-7 p.m.: Sacred Heart Drive-thru German Dinner.

Thursday, Sept. 29

9 a.m. -1 p.m.: Senior Day

4-10 p.m.: Biergarten open

5:15 p.m.: Musical performance by Polkwagen.

6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies begin.

6:30 p.m.: Crowning of Miss Oktoberfest

7 p.m.: Candlelight walking tour

7:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Winston Ramble.

Friday, Sept. 30

4-11 pm: Biergarten open.

4 pm: Musical performance by Polkwagen and Kids Area opens.

5:15 pm: Musical performance by Doolin’ Daltons

6 pm: Kid’s pickle eating and stein hoisting competitions

6:45 pm: Musical performance by Pine Hill Haints

8 pm: Adult stein hoisting competition (21+).

9 pm: Musical performance by Fly By Radio.

Saturday. Oct. 1

7 a.m.: Register for 5k and 10k.

9 a.m. — 6 p.m.: Craft show open

9 a.m.: Musical performance by Cullman Community Band.

10 a.m.-11 p.m.: Biergarten open.

10 a.m.: Bingo at Sacred Heart Church.

10 a.m.: Oktofurfest (wiener dog race, pet parade and costume contest).

10 a.m.: Musical performance by the Wallace State Singers.

11 a.m.: Musical performance by the Wallace State Community College Jazz Band.

11:45 a.m.: Musical performance by the Cullman High School Choir.

12:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Oom-Pah-Calypse.

2:30 p.m.: Kids stein-hoisting and best-dressed competitions.

3 p.m.: Brat eating competition.

4 p.m.: Musical performance by Brez.

5:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Avenue G Band.

7 p.m.: Musical performance by The Overtones.

9 p.m.: Musical performance by Chase Wright.

