It is once again that time of year when Cullman residents raise a stein and join in the annual Oktoberfest celebration. While the main events take place from Thursday, Sept. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 1, several businesses are beginning early. Here is a breakdown of events and venues to celebrate this year.
Today (Sept. 24) through Oct. 2 local restaurants will adapt their menus and feature both traditional and modernized German dishes. To get a “Taste of Oktoberfest” visit these establishments and go online for more on Oktoberfest.
- 412 Public House
- Busy Bee Cafe
- Dreher’s
- Hank’s Sports Bar and Grill and Rumors Deli
- Ledger’s Steakhouse
- Freddie Day Catering
- Karma’s Coffeehouse
Goat Island Brewing will also be holding an all-day “Goattoberfest” event today until 11 p.m. featuring a beer tent, goat petting zoo and food trucks serving up German inspired street food.
Monday, Sept. 26
5-7 p.m.: St. John’s Church German Dinner.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
4-7 p.m.: Sacred Heart Drive-thru German Dinner.
Thursday, Sept. 29
9 a.m. -1 p.m.: Senior Day
4-10 p.m.: Biergarten open
5:15 p.m.: Musical performance by Polkwagen.
6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies begin.
6:30 p.m.: Crowning of Miss Oktoberfest
7 p.m.: Candlelight walking tour
7:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Winston Ramble.
Friday, Sept. 30
4-11 pm: Biergarten open.
4 pm: Musical performance by Polkwagen and Kids Area opens.
5:15 pm: Musical performance by Doolin’ Daltons
6 pm: Kid’s pickle eating and stein hoisting competitions
6:45 pm: Musical performance by Pine Hill Haints
8 pm: Adult stein hoisting competition (21+).
9 pm: Musical performance by Fly By Radio.
Saturday. Oct. 1
7 a.m.: Register for 5k and 10k.
9 a.m. — 6 p.m.: Craft show open
9 a.m.: Musical performance by Cullman Community Band.
10 a.m.-11 p.m.: Biergarten open.
10 a.m.: Bingo at Sacred Heart Church.
10 a.m.: Oktofurfest (wiener dog race, pet parade and costume contest).
10 a.m.: Musical performance by the Wallace State Singers.
11 a.m.: Musical performance by the Wallace State Community College Jazz Band.
11:45 a.m.: Musical performance by the Cullman High School Choir.
12:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Oom-Pah-Calypse.
2:30 p.m.: Kids stein-hoisting and best-dressed competitions.
3 p.m.: Brat eating competition.
4 p.m.: Musical performance by Brez.
5:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Avenue G Band.
7 p.m.: Musical performance by The Overtones.
9 p.m.: Musical performance by Chase Wright.