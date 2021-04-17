The more time law enforcement officers spend in the field, the more likely it is that they’ll encounter the kind of trauma that can play havoc with human emotion. Over time, career police officers, sheriff’s deputies, dispatchers, and other first responders are witnesses to dozens — if not hundreds — of scenes that most people face far less frequently in life; perhaps even only once or twice.
Just as with soldiers, seeing humanity’s worst face on a routine basis has a way of piling up; of taking an internal toll. And while the military has been at the vanguard of acknowledging the reality of PTSD and its human consequences, law enforcement isn’t far behind, as more departments recognize that silent stoicism may not be the one-size-fits-all approach for living with the aftermath of other people’s broken lives.
“We do what we call a ‘critical stress debriefing’ after any situation in which our officers and dispatchers have been involved in a traumatic event,” says Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper. “Sometimes it can even be worse on dispatchers than the officers at the scene. They’re catching all the emotions of an incident, but their role is to coordinate things remotely, which can feel somewhat helpless.”
Borrowed from the military, the debriefing may be known by various names across sheriff’s and police departments, and both the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Hanceville Police Department have their own similar ways of addressing post-traumatic events for officers and dispatchers. At CPD, it involves getting everyone who participated in an especially high-stakes emotional event — a traumatic car accident, a homicide scene, a child abuse case, and so on — together in a single room, and give everyone a chance to talk about what they’ve been a part of while the experience is still fresh on their minds.
“PTSD for officers parallels the military almost exactly,” says Culpepper. “One of the good things that’s happened in my time as a police officer is an increased and improved understanding of that. The military has always had it, but they called it ‘battle fatigue,’ shell shock’ during in WWI, and other names. Just within the last several years, law enforcement has kind of begun to figure out that there are some aspects of that in what we do and see.”
While a traumatic event is an automatic trigger for CPD to hold a critical stress debriefing, Culpepper says the department doesn’t document the meetings or follow a strict procedure in how they unfold. Unlike an automatic internal affairs investigation in the wake of an officer-involved shooting, for example, the goal isn’t to compel officers to tell their side of a story; it’s to foster the best environment possible to bolster their mental health.
Over the long term, Culpepper said he feels talking about trauma in an open environment that gives officers space to share at their own discretion can help mitigate the long-term effects of witnessing cruelty, tragedy, lawlessness, and the loss of life — often, in a community of Cullman’s size, the life of someone at least one officer is likely to know.
“One of the things they have found with this is that it’s cumulative,” he explains. “Using the military as an example, they’ve found that someone can do really well with this sort of thing up to a point — and then they kind get overwhelmed with it. One of the classes I attended [on the topic] put forward the idea that the bad things you see that cause post-traumatic stress…those are things that are going to affect anybody. It doesn’t matter that you’re a soldier. Any normal person is going to have a reaction.
“In the past, we would hide those reactions, because we didn’t want to appear to be weak. But the reality is that anyone is going to replay these events over and over again in their minds. A big part of the cumulative aspect of it, too, is that it’s kind of like a garbage can: at some point, it all fills up and overflows. You can suppress your emotion and put it in a compartment in your mind in one situation. But start adding those situations over time, and eventually your mind is going to get ‘full,’ so to speak. And that’s when people really begin to have problems. Having critical stress debriefings is a way for us to ‘empty’ that garbage can, as much as we can, before it fills up.”
Just as with many civilians, faith can play a significant role in helping officers come to terms with what they witness.
“The ability for an officer to talk to the chaplain, or to their own minister, and approach an understanding of the bad things that happen in life through their faith — that’s very powerful,” says Culpepper. “Even in tragedy and trauma, it’s something that can even help strengthen or reaffirm an officer’s faith.
“We have a strong chaplaincy program, and that is very important for officers and dispatchers who have a strong faith, or who are seeking the kind of guidance that doesn’t necessarily come from within. That’s true not just of our department, but of other law enforcement agencies in this area as well. At the end of the day, everybody’s human. You’re going to have responses and reactions to the things that you see. It would be abnormal, in fact, if you didn’t have a response. What we’re saying is that that’s normal; that it’s something we can — and should — be able to discuss.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.