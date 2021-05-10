On Saturday, May 15, join the race to end COVID-19 by getting your free COVID-19 test and/or vaccine and then enjoying the exclusive opportunity to drive around the world-famous Talladega Superspeedway.
The event is sponsored by the Talladega Superspeedway, the Alabama National Guard, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). At this drive-through event, COVID-19 testing and vaccination will be offered at no charge from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
As a special incentive, the track is offering people age 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated the thrill of driving their car or truck on the 2.66-mile track. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a pace car at highway speed, including the 33-degree-high banks.
COVID-19 testing is essential in helping to control the spread of COVID-19 by detecting whether an individual has the virus and needs to take precautions to protect others. Preregistration is encouraged but not required to receive COVID-19 testing. Walk-ups are welcome.
Vaccines for COVID-19 are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. No registration is needed for vaccination. ADPH’s goal is to get COVID-19 vaccine to Alabamians as speedily as possible. Vaccine will be administered by members of the Alabama National Guard, with a public health nurse present. After receiving the vaccine, people will wait 15-minutes to be observed for any rare allergic reactions.
At the drive-through event, all participants will be asked to review educational material about COVID-19 vaccine and sign a consent form. There will also be a consent waiver to participate in taking the laps around the track.
Participants must be at least 19 years old with a valid driver's license, car registration in their name, and vehicle insurance. Participants 16 to 18 years old with a valid driver's license must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form. Links to the consent waivers are below.
- Consent Waiver for ages 19 and older: www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/talladega-consent.pdf
- Consent Waiver for minors 16 to 18: www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/talladega-minor-consent.pdf
The race track is located just off I-20 at 3366 Speedway Blvd., Lincoln, AL.
Talladega Superspeedway is offering its facilities in partnership with the Increasing Community Access to Testing program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, its testing provider eTrueNorth, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC Foundation and ADPH.
For more information, go to www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/talladega.html. To preregister for COVID-19 testing, go to https://doineedacovid19test.com/Lincoln_AL_12007.html
