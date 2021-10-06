Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.