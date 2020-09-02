COVID-19 has nixed a lot of summertime plans, but one of the first public outings to emerge from the pandemic is the 24th annual Sweet Tater Festival, which organizers this year have scaled back — but not scuttled — for a Labor Day date at Smith Lake Park.
In a gesture to welcome guests out to what may be their first taste of outdoor events this year, the Cullman County Parks & Recreation Department is waiving the customary $5 entry fee, making this year’s festival a free-to-attend event. Parks director Doug Davenport said Tuesday it’s a way to give people some relief from a summer that may have had many cooped up indoors.
“Even though we’ve scaled it back, it’s a free event this year, and we’re really just trying to help people get out,” he said. “It’s the only event we’ve gotten to put on, other than the yard sale at Sportsman Lake, so we hope people can come out and enjoy it.”
This year’s Sweet Tater Fest will take place only on Labor Day, rather than the two-day Sunday-Monday event guests remember from the past. Davenport said the festival will still pack plenty of things to see and do into its 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. timeframe, including the annual car show, plenty of musical entertainment, an array of on-site vendors, and (of course) scheduled contests and activities in celebration of the orange tuber that gives the festival its name.
Paring the festival down to a single day means fewer vendors overall, but there are still more than 40 food and arts & crafts booths lined up for Monday’s event. “Typically, we’ll have anywhere from 130 to 160 vendors, but some of them couldn’t justify coming to a one-day event this year, especially if they’re traveling in from out of state,” said Davenport. “We also want to keep things somewhat spaced out, in light of pandemic precautions.”
While the vendors themselves will indeed be spaced apart from one another, guests will simply be encouraged to use good judgment and wear face masks and maintain social distancing if they feel it diminishes their risk while out and about at the park. “We’re asking that everyone follow safety guidelines, and to consider wearing a mask,” Davenport said.
As always, be sure to bring your own lawn chairs if you plan to attend this year’s festival. More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page (just search Facebook for “Sweet Tater Festival”), and be ready to pay tribute to a Cullman County agricultural classic when the festival returns on Monday, Sept. 7.
